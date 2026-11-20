Lee Jin-woo, the first person to receive a perfect score on Korea's law school entrance exam, was found dead in eastern Seoul, on Nov. 19. The photo was taken on Nov. 17 in Seoul. LEE GYU-RIM

Authorities said they will continue investigating allegations of AI-assisted cheating by best-selling study guide author Lee Jin-woo even after Lee was found dead in a Seoul motel.

An autopsy found no signs of foul play in the death of Lee Jin-woo, the first person to receive a perfect score on Korea's law school entrance exam and who subsequently faced allegations of AI-assisted cheating.

Lee, aged 32, was found dead at a motel in eastern Seoul on Thursday after failing to appear for a live public verification session in which he had promised to address the cheating allegations. The National Forensic Service conducted an autopsy on Lee on Friday, according to a report by Yonhap.

Lee gained recognition as the first-ever perfect scorer on Korea's Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), an examination required for Korean law school admissions. He became a best-selling study guide author, but allegations surfaced that he had used AI-assisted cheating schemes to get that perfect score.

To counter the claims, Lee had announced that he would prove his innocence by taking the Korean language section of this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) live on camera Thursday morning. However, he did not appear at the agreed-upon venue by 8:40 a.m., when the Korean language test began.

Police received a report at 8:42 a.m. regarding concerns about Lee’s safety. Officers went to his home in southern Seoul's Sillim-dong, but left after confirming that he was not there.

Police and firefighters then continued their search through Gwangjin and Songpa districts in eastern and southern Seoul, respectively. Lee was eventually found dead at a motel in Cheonho-dong, Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, at around 1:12 p.m.

The desk where a public event to verify the test-taking skills of Lee Jin-woo, who received a perfect score on the Law School Admission Test, was to be held is seen at Peach Media Studio in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 19. Lee ultimately failed to attend the event. JANG JIN-YOUNG

A note found at the scene reportedly indicated that Lee was "physically and mentally exhausted." It did not mention the cheating allegations or the related investigation.

The investigation into the cheating allegations is continuing separately from the inquiry into Lee’s death. The Provincial Special Detective Corps under the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is continuing to investigate complaints accusing Lee of obstruction of business and fraud.

Police are reviewing how to investigate Lee’s alleged cheating methods and whether anyone else may have been involved.

Lee Jin-woo is seen near a lodging facility in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on the morning of Nov. 19 in a still from CCTV footage. Lee, who faced AI cheating allegations over his perfect score on this year’s law school admission test, died later that day. YONHAP

Investigators are expected to secure and analyze Lee’s CSAT test papers from last year after requesting they be preserved as evidence.

In 2013 when he first took the CSAT, Lee received low grades across all sections of the exam. Years later, he claimed that he had developed a new approach to studying and went on to receive the top grade in every subject on last year’s CSAT. He was admitted to the dental school at the prestigious Seoul National University.

Police secure the area near Cheonho Station in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 19 after locating Lee Jin-woo, who received Korea's first perfect score on the law school entrance exam and had gone missing ahead of a public demonstration intended to address allegations of him using AI to cheat on exams. NEWS1

Before entering Seoul National University, Lee was also admitted to the political science and international relations department at Korea University based on his scores on the 2024 CSAT.

Police are also examining whether Lee had an accomplice.





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]