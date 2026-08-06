Police refer suspect over threats to kill Lee

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Seoul International Fireworks Festival to light up Yeouido on Sept. 5
The annual Yeouido event will feature teams from Korea, the United States and Britain, with expanded programs and record safety staffing.
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PPP leader slams Lee about reportedly not reading revision to Criminal Procedure Act
A senior official explained that the president was asking how each minister understood the provisions, as there could be differing interpretations about the extent to which prosecutors could be involved in investigations with police.
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LIG Defense official arrested in alleged DAPA bribery case
Prosecutors say the contractor official offered 460 million won ($325,000) in bribes for favorable treatment in submarine and weapons project bidding between 2021 and 2023.
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Police seek warrants for four student activists after Osan Air Base breach
The four students face arrest warrant hearings after allegedly trespassing at Osan Air Base during an anti-U.S. protest over military and environmental concerns.