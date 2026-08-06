Police refer suspect over threats to kill Lee

President Lee Jae Myung at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 4 JOINT PRESS CORPS

In a separate case, another police station referred a man late last month to prosecutors on charges of attempted intimidation after he also posted messages threatening to kill President Lee Jae Myung.

A man who posted multiple death threats against President Lee Jae Myung on social media has been referred to prosecutors without detention, police said on Thursday.

The Cheonan Seobuk Police Station began investigating the case after an online petition on the government website reported in June that threats to “kill the president” were being made.

Police identified the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of making criminal threats.

The suspect admitted to all charges during police questioning. He told investigators that he was outraged by what he viewed as “Lee’s failure to take responsibility for issues including a ballot shortage during the June 3 local elections.”

In a separate case, the Seoul Hyehwa Police Station referred a man on July 22 to prosecutors on charges of attempted intimidation after he posted messages on social media on July 6, in which he threatened to kill the president.

Police arrested him two days later. During questioning, he told investigators that he made the posts because he opposed Lee politically.

“Posting messages that threaten or suggest harm to others is a clear criminal offense, even if there was no actual intent to carry them out,” a police official said. “We will continue to deal sternly with anyone who posts threatening messages.”





BY SHIN JIN-HO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]