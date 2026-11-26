Marketing staff at a plastic surgery clinic ask an advertising agency to post reviews and comments posing as patients in a KakaoTalk group chat, in an image released by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Nov. 26 and translated by the Korea JoongAng Daily. SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY

Seoul police say clinic staff and advertisers bought hacked portal accounts to post more than 8,400 deceptive reviews.

Police have apprehended 52 suspects, including staff at plastic surgery clinics and advertising firms, for allegedly posting thousands of fake surgery reviews online with stolen portal accounts bought from a Chinese hacking group.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber investigation division referred the 52 suspects to prosecutors by Oct. 29, police said Thursday. The charges include violating the Information and Communications Network Act and the Medical Service Act, as well as computer-related obstruction of business.

The 52 include staff at four plastic surgery clinics, an advertising agency and two in-house advertising firms run by clinics, along with members of the hacking group. Police referred two members of an account-selling ring, both in custody, to prosecutors on Oct. 1.

The suspects allegedly bought more than 800 Korean portal accounts from the hacking group between August 2021 and July this year. The suspects then used the accounts to post more than 8,400 fake reviews and comments about plastic surgery clinics on online communities and platforms for cosmetic procedure information.

Police opened the case in December last year, after finding fake plastic surgery reviews using a victim's stolen account while investigating a separate portal account hacking case.

Some clinics set up their own advertising firms and hired dozens of employees to write fake reviews and comments in an organized way to boost sales, police found.

Clinics also hired an outside advertising agency to write fake reviews. The agency received patients' surgery details and photos from the clinics and wrote the reviews as if real patients had posted them.

A sign for a plastic surgery clinic is seen in Seoul on Jan. 28, 2024. YONHAP

The agency bought the accounts from the hacking group, which is based in the Chinese port city of Qingdao Accounts verified under real names cost about 30,000 won ($22) each, and unverified ones about 10,000 won. The agency resold some accounts to clinic-run advertising firms for about 50,000 won each.

The agency charged 40,000 won per fake review and 500,000 won per 100 comments, police said. It also took in about 5 million won a month for keeping posts near the top of listings.

Most of the accounts the hacking group sold were registered under women's names. By tracing bank accounts, police caught and detained two members of the account-selling ring, both Chinese nationals, who passed the proceeds of the account sales on to the hacking group.

Police secured a pre-indictment freeze on 200 million won in criminal proceeds and asked portals and other sites to delete or block the fake posts found during the investigation.

Police plan to ask Interpol to issue a red notice for the identified ringleader behind the account sales. The investigation will also expand to other clinics and advertising agencies suspected of similar conduct.

Fake reviews distort patients' choice of medical institutions and drive up the trade in stolen accounts, which in turn fuels hacking groups' crimes, police said, adding that they will keep investigating such cases.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]