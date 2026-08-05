Police raid Starbucks Korea headquarters over 'Tank Day' controversy

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Blistering heat has vacationers throwing in the beach towel and heading indoors
As temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius, vacationers are skipping beaches and theme parks for malls, movie theaters and other air-conditioned venues.
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Samsung's Ho-Am Prize boosts award money to 500 million won per winner
Ho-Am Foundation will increase each recipient's prize money to 500 million won ($351,400) from 300 million won starting next year.
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Everland unveils first lion cub born at the park in 8 years — in pictures
Raon has also drawn attention among baseball fans, as Samsung Lions pitcher Yang Chang-seop visited Everland during a break after the KBO All-Star Game and named the cub himself.
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Too little gear? Video of underwear-clad cyclist sparks debate.
However, since the cyclist's underwear covered their intimate body parts, their decision to ride a bicycle in their underwear does not necessarily constitute indecent exposure under the law.