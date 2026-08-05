Police raid Starbucks Korea headquarters over 'Tank Day' controversy

The raid marks the first compulsory investigative measure taken in the case, which authorities opened two months ago after a civic group filed criminal complaints against the Shinsegae Group chairman and others.

Police launched a search and seizure operation at Starbucks Korea’s headquarters on Wednesday in relation to the coffee chain’s “Tank Day” promotion, which allegedly mocked the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement.

The raid marks the first compulsory investigative measure taken in the case opened by authorities two months ago after complaints were filed.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s provincial special detective corps sent investigators to Starbucks Korea’s headquarters in the Centerfield building in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, to secure relevant materials.





Starbucks Korea ran a “Tank Day” promotion for its tumblers in May. Many accused the company of mocking the democratic uprising, during which a brutal military crackdown left hundreds dead.

Critics also argued that the marketing campaign’s catchphrase — “Tak! on the desk” — insulted the late student pro-democracy activist Park Jong-cheol, who died after being tortured by police. Authorities claimed that Park died after an officer “struck a desk with a tak.” “Tak” is Korean onomatopoeia used to describe a sharp sound, often from one object hitting another, similar to the English language’s “bang.”

Police plan to review the seized materials to determine how the marketing campaign was developed and other related circumstances.

Following the promotional campaign, victims of the movement and a civic group filed criminal complaints against Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin and others on charges of violating the Special Act on May 18 Democratization Movement, insult and defamation. Starbucks Korea is a subsidiary of the retail giant Shinsegae.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]