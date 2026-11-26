A public event to test the Korean-language skills of Lee Jin-woo, who earned a perfect score on the Law School Admission Test (LEET), is held at Peach Media Studio in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 18. Lee ultimately failed to attend the event and could not be reached. JANG JIN-YOUNG

Seoul police are pursuing allegations of AI-assisted cheating despite the exam top scorer’s death.

Police on Thursday raided the home of the late top scorer on this year's law school entrance exam as part of a probe into his alleged cheating on the test.

Investigators searched the home of Lee Jin-woo, a dental student who was found dead last week amid mounting suspicions about his possible use of AI in getting a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test.

Police also raided Younghoon High School in Gangbuk District, northern Seoul, where Lee's college entrance exam papers from last year have been stored.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's financial crime unit launched the probe after receiving multiple complaints accusing Lee of cheating.

Despite initial expectations that they would close the case following Lee's death, the police have pressed ahead in the interest of the public, with the nation still grappling with the recent admission of AI-assisted cheating by the top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam.

The admission sent authorities scrambling to draw up and enforce anticheating measures during the annual college entrance exam last week.





Yonhap