Police raid Cheongju City Council over child prostitution allegations against council member

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Seoul wants to become the city that never sleeps with 'nighttime economy' push
The mayor's office is moving to link after-hours culture and tourism programs with commerce and transportation as a new growth engine.
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Ruling on former first lady's corruption charges pushed back to next week
Korea’s Supreme Court postponed Kim Keon Hee’s sentencing by a week to allow the special counsel to reflect former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s recent conviction on related poll-rigging charges.
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Disgraced stem cell researcher's presidential award revoked over fabricated work
President Lee Jae Myung approved the move to strip Hwang Woo-suk of his Top Scientist and Technologist Award, after the courts struck down an attempt in 2020.
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Busan vote recount set for July 23 in razor-thin council race
Election officials will hand-count every ballot on July 23 after a Democratic Party candidate challenged a 26-vote loss in Busan's Buk District 1 constituency race.