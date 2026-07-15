Police raid Cheongju City Council over child prostitution allegations against council member

The council member is suspected of repeatedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor and producing videos depicting child sexual abuse between October 2024 and May 2025.

Police on Wednesday carried out a search and seizure operation after uncovering evidence suggesting that a Cheongju city council member was allegedly involved in child prostitution.

The council member is suspected of repeatedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor and producing videos depicting child sexual abuse between October 2024 and May 2025, according to police.

Investigators from the Cheongwon Police Station in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, executed a search warrant at the Cheongju City Council for about an hour starting at 8:30 a.m. They seized the council member’s computer and vehicle dashcam footage.

Police also reportedly searched the council member’s constituency office and residence and secured additional evidence.

The minor’s parents reported the city council member to police in February after discovering the videos on their child’s cell phone.

Police secured the videos as evidence and are investigating whether the council member produced or possessed additional child sexual abuse material.

Authorities said that there is no indication that the council member distributed the material.

During police questioning in May, shortly before the June 3 local elections, the council member reportedly admitted to “paying for sex but did not know that the girl was a minor.”

Police have booked the council member on suspicion of engaging in child prostitution and producing child sexual abuse material under the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against Sex Offenses and will continue investigating the case.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



