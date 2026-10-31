Police probe motive for murder of Japanese woman in Cheonan

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Daegu man gets 45 years for killing mother-in-law and dumping body in suitcase
A Daegu court sentenced Cho Jae-bok, 26, to 45 years in prison for beating his mother-in-law to death and dumping her body in a suitcase near a stream.
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Police release identity of suspect in robbery-murder of couple Naju
Police say Park Yong-su bound and killed a Naju couple in their 60s before stealing their bank card and withdrawing cash.
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Police seek arrest warrant for man accused of killing mother-in-law, kidnapping wife
The suspect was in the middle of a marriage annulment lawsuit and had been booked in August for abusing his wife.
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Life sentence final for man who killed Incheon supermarket owner
A Chinese national convicted of beating an Incheon supermarket owner to death during a robbery will serve life in prison after neither side appealed.