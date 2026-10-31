Police probe motive for murder of Japanese woman in Cheonan

A man accused of killing a Japanese woman is seen leaving the Cheonan Branch of the Daejeon District Court after a pre-arrest interrogation on charges of murder. NEWS1

A man arrested in Cheonan told police he wanted to die with the victim after stock investment losses, investigators said.

Police are investigating the motive of a man who was arrested on suspicion of killing a Japanese woman in South Chungcheong after purportedly suffering losses from stock investments.

The suspect told investigators that he had decided to take his own life after losing money in stock investments but was afraid to die alone, and wanted to die together with the victim, the Cheonan Seobuk Police Station said Friday.

The man allegedly stabbed the Japanese national to death at an officetel in Dujeong-dong, Seobuk District, Cheonan, at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday. He fled to Jeonju, North Jeolla, before he was arrested the following day.

Police were told the two met in Korea in September and again in mid-October. The two reportedly met for the third time on the day of the killing.

Investigators determined that the two were not in a romantic relationship and that there had been no previous reports related to stalking.

Police believe there are indications that the suspect attempted to take his own life. They are conducting forensic examinations of his mobile phone and other investigative procedures to verify his statements and establish the exact motive for the killing.

Although the suspect has provided an account of how the two met, investigators have yet to determine how they first became acquainted because the victim’s mobile phone is locked.

Major Japanese media outlets, including NHK and Kyodo News, have also reported on the case.

A Japanese online media outlet noted that speculation was circulating on social media that the two may have met through a language-exchange app, and cited previous cases involving similar platforms.

The victim’s family reportedly requested severe punishment for the suspect during a meeting with police on Thursday.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]