Jang Yun-gi’s father, left, who is a police officer, arrives at Gwangju District Court for questioning as a witness in a case over alleged police mishandling of a murder investigation on Oct. 28. YONHAP

A police officer has received a severe disciplinary punishment over allegations that he destroyed evidence in a murder case involving his son. The son, Jang Yun-gi, was found guilty of killing a high school girl during an attempt to abduct her for sexual assault.

At a press briefing on Monday, the Gwangju Police Agency announced it had approved the severe disciplinary action against the officer, a police inspector and Jang's father.

The Korean National Police Agency launched an internal investigation into the officer's misconduct following allegations of a botched investigation and evidence destruction in his son's murder case. The national police agency subsequently requested severe disciplinary action on Oct. 8, and the Gwangju Police Agency approved the measure at a disciplinary committee meeting on Oct. 30.

Police determined that the officer had violated his duties as a public servant, including obligations to maintain professional integrity and perform his duties faithfully.

There are four types of severe disciplinary measures for police officers: dismissal involving a reduction in pension benefits and a five-year ban on reemployment in public service; removal from office, which carries a three-year reemployment ban; demotion; and suspension from duty. Police declined to disclose the specific punishment imposed, citing the officer's right to appeal the decision. The officer had applied for a leave of absence following his son's crime in May and was on leave when the disciplinary action was approved.

Jang was sentenced to life in prison in September for killing a 16-year-old high school girl in Gwangju on May 5 after attempting to abduct her for sexual assault. He has since appealed the ruling.

Earlier investigations found that the officer received his son's sport utility vehicle from police on May 6, the day after the crime, and took cable ties from the vehicle to his home.

Investigations also found that two days later, on May 8, the officer went to his son's studio apartment and cut a damaged life-size sex doll into several pieces before disposing of it. He was also found to have burned one of his son's old mobile phones that had been kept at the family home.

Jang Yun-gi is escorted into a courtroom at the Gwangju District Court for his sentencing on Sept. 30. NEWS1

Although the officer faced an internal police investigation over these actions, he avoided criminal punishment because of a provision in the Criminal Act that exempts relatives from punishment for offenses such as destruction of evidence committed on behalf of family members.

But detectives from Gwangsan Police Station in Gwangju — who were investigating Jang's case and allegedly gave his father the address and door code to Jang's studio apartment — were indicted on charges including instigating the destruction of evidence. They are currently standing trial in a district court.

"Even if a criminal exemption applies to family members, that does not erase the misconduct itself," a Gwangju police official said. "We imposed disciplinary action to hold [the officer] accountable for his actions."

The Korean National Police Agency has also revised its investigation procedures for cases involving police officers' family members in the wake of Jang's case.

Under the new system, when a police officer's family member is involved in a case, the investigation must be handled by a police station outside the officer's area of personal or professional connections to prevent conflicts of interest.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]