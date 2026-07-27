Police officer probed for evidence tampering in son's illegal filming case

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Owner of endangered Siamese crocodile found in Gyeonggi stream apprehended after search
The suspect denied abandoning the reptile and asked, "Why would I abandon a crocodile that I had raised for so long and that is so valuable?"
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Shin Tae-yong free to coach Indonesian football club despite one-year ban in Korea
The Korea Football Association suspended the former Ulsan HD coach for one year over striking a player, but the sanction does not affect his role at Persija Jakarta.
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Defense Ministry begins return to Yoon's old Yongsan office
After four years sharing space with the Joint Chiefs, the ministry is moving back into its former Yongsan headquarters by mid-August at a cost of 20.6 billion won ($14.1 million).
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Police launch investigation reform panel in wake of tampering allegations in Gwangju murder case
The formation comes as the authorities seek to regain public trust after reports emerged that the suspect's father, a police officer, had access to evidence.