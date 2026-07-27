Police officer probed for evidence tampering in son's illegal filming case

A Jeonbuk police officer is being investigated after allegedly smashing and discarding his son's phone in a case involving the illegal filming of a teacher.

A serving police officer is under investigation for destroying evidence in an illegal filming case against his son. The officer is suspected of smashing the high school student's mobile phone and throwing it away in May, after learning that his son had illegally filmed a teacher.

The Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency said Monday it is investigating a senior inspector attached to a police substation in the province on suspicion of destroying evidence under the Criminal Act.

Police referred the son to prosecutors last month after the teacher reported the case. Investigators later found signs that the officer and his wife had destroyed evidence, and they searched his home.

The case surfaced during a Korean National Police Agency review of cases involving officers' family members.

The Criminal Act exempts a relative from punishment for hiding an offender or destroying evidence. Investigators are examining whether the officer faces any charge the exemption does not cover, such as instigating someone else to destroy the evidence.

The officer posted a message on the police intranet arguing that the investigation was unfair. Colleagues criticized the post as inappropriate.





BY KIM JI-HYE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]