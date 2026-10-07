Police officer indicted for fabricating, distributing deepfake videos of acquaintances

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Cyberattacks expose member data, donation records at two Seoul megachurches, report says
Security researchers found alleged stolen records involving hundreds of thousands of members at Yoido Full Gospel Church and SaRang Church.
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Unification Church foundation’s $39 million asset sales blocked amid probe
The Culture Ministry rejected two requests to sell land and buildings while the foundation and its affiliates faced corruption-related investigations.
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LIVE: Nuri rocket blasts off with satellite payload
The homegrown launch vehicle took off from the Naro Space Center carrying 15 orbiters into space.
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Korea’s abortion pill plan faces fresh legal questions despite gov't import clearance
The Legislation Ministry says its opinion allowed drug approval but did not determine whether medication abortion itself is lawful.