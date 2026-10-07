Police officer indicted for fabricating, distributing deepfake videos of acquaintances

Police transport vehicles wait to collect case documents outside the Public Prosecution Service's Daegu district office on Oct. 2. YONHAP

A Seoul police officer was indicted for allegedly creating and sharing deepfake videos of acquaintances and possessing thousands of illegal recordings.

A police officer in Seoul has been indicted for using AI to create and spread deepfake videos of people he knew, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The officer, stationed at Seoul's Dongdaemun Police Precinct, manufactured roughly 400 such videos and distributed about 50 of them between March 2022 and August this year, the Busan District Prosecutors' Office said.

He was earlier arrested and detained by investigators from the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, following a monthslong undercover investigation launched in December 2025 to verify suspicions that illegal, exploitative videos were being circulated via Telegram.

The police officer was later found to have been probed for a similar offense before joining the police, but the prosecution decided against indicting him at that time.

The officer was also charged with possessing about 5,600 illegally filmed videos, including about 1,600 that involve child abuse, and producing about 10 illegally filmed videos using his mobile phone.





Yonhap