Police name suspect in Daejeon killing of woman who reported him for stalking

Police released Kwon Jong-pil’s identity after the victim’s family reversed its opposition, while investigators concluded the killing was premeditated.

DAEJEON — Police on Monday named the man accused of strangling a former girlfriend who had reported him for stalking a year earlier as 43-year-old Kwon Jong-pil.

Kwon’s name, age and photo are now posted on the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency website and will stay up for one month, until Dec. 9, after police concluded that the crime was brutal and premeditated.

Kwon is accused of strangling the woman at a multiunit residential building in Jung District, Daejeon, on Oct. 24. Paramedics were dispatched around 2 p.m. that day, but she was already dead with strangulation marks on her neck. Daejeon Jungbu Police Station referred Kwon to the Daejeon District Prosecution Service on a murder charge last Tuesday.

The woman called the police emergency line on Oct. 10 last year to report that Kwon was stalking her, according to police. She said in the report that Kwon had called her and sent her dozens of text messages after she asked to end their relationship.

Police issued emergency measures barring Kwon from approaching her and from contacting her by phone or text, and gave her a smartwatch for emergency alerts. About 20 days later, however, she reconciled with Kwon, said she did not want him punished and returned the smartwatch. Police then ended their monitoring of the case and decided not to refer the case to prosecutors, judging that Kwon’s actions did not amount to continuous or repeated stalking.

Kwon fled to Gangwon after the killing. Police arrested him at a lodging facility in Gangneung around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 25.

The name, age and photo of Kwon Jong-pil, accused of strangling a former girlfriend who had reported him for stalking a year, are posted on the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency website. SCREEN CAPTURE

During questioning, Kwon admitted to killing the woman but denied planning it. “I went to [the victim’s] home and we argued, and she said she’d report me to the police, so I did it on impulse,” Kwon said.

Police, however, concluded that the crime was brutal and premeditated.

A disclosure review committee met on Nov. 2, after the victim’s family reversed its earlier opposition and asked for Kwon’s identity to be released, and decided to make it public. Because Kwon objected, police had to wait at least five days before releasing it, as required by the Act on the Disclosure of Personal Information of Specific Serious Crime Suspects.

Police had initially decided on Oct. 29 not to convene the committee after the family opposed disclosure, saying they were “concerned about secondary victimization.”





BY KIM BANG-HYUN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]