Police nab three, seek red notice for one over $8.5 million crypto scam

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Man who allegedly threatened temple visitor with replica gun arrested after 31-mile chase
The suspect reportedly got into his car and drove away from the scene, not stopping even after hitting another visitor who tried to block his escape.
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Seoul cracks down on Cheonggyecheon coin collectors, bathers
After videos of people taking coins used to make wishes and washing themselves in the stream went viral, the city announced plans for tougher enforcement and fines at the city's iconic waterway.
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Body believed to be young boy found off Incheon island
Police are investigating after a badly decomposed body believed to be that of a young boy was recovered near Seogeom Island off Incheon.
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Prompt and punishment: 50% of SNU students in coding course penalized for AI use
Students who came forward willingly received zeros only on the assignments for which they used AI, and those who did not but later admitted to using AI faced a cap on their overall grade for the class.