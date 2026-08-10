Police nab 1,666 as Korea’s prostitution rings go deeper online, darker offline

A total of 1,666 people were arrested in a two-month crackdown on prostitution both online and offline, the Korean National Police Agency said Monday.

Police secured court orders to freeze 19.5 billion won ($13.7 million) in criminal proceeds of those arrested ahead of indictment. A massive nightlife establishment that allegedly arranged prostitution as part of an all-inclusive package was also found during the crackdown.

The special crackdown on prostitution ran from June 1 through July 31 to uncover 761 cases and arrest 1,666 suspects on charges of prostitution and related offenses.

The number of busted cases rose 24 percent from 616 during the same period last year, while the number of people arrested jumped 61 percent from 1,038 last year.

Police uncovered 569 cases of online prostitution and arrested 1,236 people. Of those, 176 cases involving 624 people were linked to prostitution websites, 368 cases involving 482 people allegedly used messaging applications to arrange prostitution, and 25 cases involving 130 people exploited other channels, including social media.

Police uncovered 192 offline prostitution cases and arrested 430 people. Most involved massage parlors, which accounted for 152 cases and 331 arrests. Four cases involving nine people were linked to nightlife establishments, while another four cases involving eight people were uncovered in red-light districts.

Police officers patrol in the nightlife district in Wonju, Gangwon, on Oct. 15, 2024. YONHAP

Police classified the remaining 32 cases and 82 arrests under other categories, including operations connected to lodging establishments and the distribution of advertising flyers for sexual services.

Police focused their investigative resources on what they described as “organized, business-scale prostitution rings” involving at least three participants, such as website operators, managers and advertising personnel.

Cases involving such rings increased fivefold, from 10 last year to 50 this year, while the number of people detained rose from eight to 28.

Authorities also recorded a sharp increase in the amount of criminal proceeds targeted for recovery. Assets subject to pre-indictment preservation orders for confiscation or collection rose 306 percent to 19.5 billion won from 4.8 billion won last year.

The value of taxable income data declared by police to the National Tax Service also climbed 283 percent. The amount increased to 70 billion won this year, from 18.3 billion won last year.

Illegal massage parlor busted by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY

The number of landlords booked on suspicion of providing premises for illegal businesses increased to 25 from 11 last year.

Police also shut down 11 prostitution websites and blocked 16,956 phone numbers used in advertisements. The number of blocked advertising numbers surged 535 percent from 2,672 last year.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency uncovered a nightlife establishment spanning about 2,645 square meters (0.65 acres) in the Gangnam neighborhood, southern Seoul. The venue was equipped with 65 private rooms and was operated as a so-called “full salon,” which arranges sex between customers and female employees. The business advertised prostitution and recruited customers through Telegram.

Police arrested 11 people, including a frontman, the actual owner, managers and advertising personnel. It also seized 320 million won in cash along with 38 electronic devices. The authorities also identified 3 billion won in criminal proceeds and secured a pre-indictment preservation order to prevent the assets from being disposed of.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency arrested eight people on charges of arranging prostitution at seven rented officetels in Bupyeong District, Incheon. One of them is detained. An officetel is a type of building used for both commercial and residential purposes in Korea.

An analysis of business records stored on the mobile devices showed that the group had arranged prostitution on 9,201 occasions, according to police. Authorities secured a pre-indictment preservation order covering 1.7 billion won in criminal proceeds.

Police officer arrests a sex worker in an undated photo. Yonhap

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency apprehended two people accused of laundering 19.1 billion won for a prostitution website operator by converting the money into gift certificates. The pair allegedly received 400 million won in fees for the scheme. One of them was detained. Police are tracking down the operator of the prostitution website.

The Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency arrested 60 people, including a business owner, a broker and sex buyers, in a case involving three Thai women. The owner allegedly lured the women with offers of advance payments, confiscated their passports, photographed them naked and confined them before forcing them into prostitution. Two of those arrested were detained.

Police determined that the three Thai women were victims of human trafficking under the Act on the Prevention of Human Trafficking and Protection of Victims. The victims were referred to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and relevant protection agencies. It was the first case in which victims of prostitution were granted protection under the law since it took effect in 2023.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency also arrested 17 men accused of purchasing sex from 10 minors under the age of 18 through X. The underage victims were referred to the Gender Equality Ministry and counseling centers, where they are receiving treatment and other support.

“The results of this special crackdown reflect the expansion of our investigative teams by 40 personnel early this year and the establishment of new teams in Gangwon and Jeju,” Lee Seung-hyup, the head of the crime prevention and response division at the National Police Agency, said.

“We will continue to strengthen cooperation with relevant agencies and create an environment that allows officers to concentrate on enforcement and investigations.”





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



