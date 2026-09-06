Police launch reform body as investigative powers expand amid growing distrust

Read more
-
Taiwanese man gets six years for Cambodia meth smuggling
A Busan court convicted a Taiwanese man of bringing 5.1 kilograms of methamphetamine into Korea through Gimhae International Airport.
-
Fireworks illuminate Seoul sky as cheers erupt below
The annual Seoul International Fireworks Festival drew hundreds of thousands of spectators, with people staking out spots well in advance.
-
Busan beaches top 21 million visitors as summer draws to a close
Busan's seven public beaches saw 21.46 million visitors this summer, as Haeundae, which remains open through Sept. 15, nearing the 10 million mark.
-
Tongyeong gains special disaster zone status
President Lee Jae Myung designated flood-hit Tongyeong a special disaster zone, unlocking state recovery funding and resident relief measures.