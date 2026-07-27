Police launch investigation reform panel in wake of tampering allegations in Gwangju murder case

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Police officer probed for evidence tampering in son's illegal filming case
A Jeonbuk police officer is being investigated after allegedly smashing and discarding his son's phone in a case involving the illegal filming of a teacher.
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Owner of endangered Siamese crocodile found in Gyeonggi stream apprehended after search
The suspect denied abandoning the reptile and asked, "Why would I abandon a crocodile that I had raised for so long and that is so valuable?"
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Shin Tae-yong free to coach Indonesian football club despite one-year ban in Korea
The Korea Football Association suspended the former Ulsan HD coach for one year over striking a player, but the sanction does not affect his role at Persija Jakarta.
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Defense Ministry begins return to Yoon's old Yongsan office
After four years sharing space with the Joint Chiefs, the ministry is moving back into its former Yongsan headquarters by mid-August at a cost of 20.6 billion won ($14.1 million).