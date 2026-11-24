The bereaved family of a third-year middle school student who was found dead has claimed that he had been bullied at school and even had to receive hospital treatment after an incident last year.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a third-year middle school student after his family claimed that he had endured years of bullying at school.

The student was found dead in waters off Tap-dong on Jeju Island at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Police Agency and the Coast Guard team stationed on the island on Tuesday.

The student’s parents had reported him missing to police at around 10:16 p.m. on Friday. Police launched a search based on surveillance footage showing his last known whereabouts and found him dead the following day.

The bereaved family claimed that the student had suffered psychological distress after years of bullying.

“He received hospital treatment last year after being physically assaulted [by his fellow students],” his parents said. “We did not report the incident […] because our son feared that [the bullies] would retaliate and asked us not to have the school violence deliberation committee convened.”

The family shared details of similar incidents — such as how their son had been choked by his peers last year before a school security guard helped him — on social media. They also described his struggles with prolonged stress over the years.

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Office of Education said that no formal reports of school violence involving the student had been filed to date. It added that it had not identified any unusual circumstances, including bullying at school.

Police plan to interview the bereaved family to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported bullying. They will also examine the student’s mobile phone records and other relevant evidence to determine whether the allegations are true.

If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]