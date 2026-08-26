Police investigate bomb threat emails targeting about 40 courts across Korea

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Missing Jeju woman’s death exposes police failures as Korea weighs unprecedented investigative power shift
The discovery of Jang Mi-ran’s body 104 days after she vanished has prompted scrutiny of a police officer accused of falsely closing her case and intensified calls for oversight reforms.
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K-pop ticket scalper accused of making 420 million won with homebrew macro
Police say a suspect earned hundreds of millions of won by using a self-built program to buy and resell more than 1,700 concert tickets.
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Prosecutors probe Gumi police over clearance padding after 51 theft cases found to be by 1 suspect
The police department has said that the filings were an error committed by an officer who was unaware of a rule change for multiple offenses.
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Vietnam overtakes China as No. 1 source of international students in Korea
The number of international students at Korean universities this year was 307,464 as of April 1, and Vietnamese students accounted for the largest share at 31.5 percent, or 96,834 students.