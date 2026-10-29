Police identify suspect in Jeju revenge killing

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Gyeonggi readies about 200 buses as union strike threatens to take nearly 4,000 off the road
Labor and management are set for 11th-hour talks as the bus union presses for a pledge on wage parity with Seoul to be kept.
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Police close Coupang Incheon warehouse fire probe with cause unknown
Authorities closed their investigation into the four-day Incheon logistics center fire without identifying its cause or finding evidence of wrongdoing.
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Seoul considers co-sponsoring UN resolution on North Korean human rights violations
The Unification Ministry is in talks with related agencies, though the minister is concerned about provoking Pyongyang.
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‘Never again such an injustice’: Lee vows to protect public on anniversary of Itaewon tragedy
A memorial service was held in central Seoul as politicians and bereaved family members, including those from abroad, paid their respects to the victims.