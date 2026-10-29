Police identify suspect in Jeju revenge killing

The personal information of Kang Seong-eun, the suspect accused of killing a woman on Jeju Island in an apparent act of revenge, will be available on the police website until Nov. 30.

Police on Thursday disclosed the identity of Kang Seong-eun, the suspect accused of killing a woman on Jeju Island in an apparent act of revenge.

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Police Agency approved the public notice of Kang’s identity on Friday, but Kang challenged the decision, delaying the announcement. Law enforcement then released the information on Thursday under the Act on the Disclosure of Personal Information of Specific Serious Crime Suspects.

Kang’s personal information will remain publicly available on the police website until Nov. 30.

Kang allegedly stabbed the woman outside a hotel in Yeon-dong, Jeju City, at approximately 1:38 a.m. on Oct. 12. Police believe that Kang had prepared for the attack in advance, as he reportedly placed a weapon and paint thinner beside a ground-floor staircase at the victim’s residence, then waited for her. When she appeared, he forced her toward a vehicle parked nearby.

The Jeju Seobu Police Station said on Wednesday that it had referred Kang, who is in detention, to prosecutors on charges of retaliatory murder and aggravated trespassing, among other offenses, a day earlier. Investigators also added charges of stalking and threatening to use sexually explicit recordings.

Kang allegedly continued to demand meetings with the victim after their breakup and used recordings of sexual activity to threaten her in March. The victim filed a police report at the time, but investigators dropped the case due to insufficient evidence after the victim failed to attend questioning or cooperate further.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]