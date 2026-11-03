Police identify Gangnam arson suspect in Seoul office fires that injured 26

Photos of Lee Myung-soo, a 77-year-old male suspected of setting fire to two patent law firm offices in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 20. Lee's identity was made public on Nov. 3 and will remain public until Dec. 2. SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY

Lee Myung-soo, 77, faces attempted murder and arson charges after 26 people were injured in two Seoul patent law firm fires.

Police on Tuesday released the personal information of Lee Myung-soo, a 77-year-old man suspected of setting fire to two patent law firm offices in Seoul, leaving 26 people injured.

Lee's photograph, name and age were released on the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's website at 9 a.m. Tuesday. His personal information will remain public for 30 days, until Dec. 2.

Lee faces charges of arson causing injury in an occupied building and attempted murder.

The police agency decided to disclose Lee's identity following a review committee meeting Wednesday.

"The severity of the harm caused and the brutality of the methods used in the crime have been established, there is sufficient evidence of the crime and disclosure is necessary in the public interest," police said.

Lee's identity was disclosed Tuesday following a five-day waiting period because he had not submitted a written statement indicating that he had no objection to the decision.

He is accused of setting fire to buildings housing two patent law firm offices in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 20, and injuring 26 people.

Police determined that Lee had intended to kill, citing evidence that he had prepared gasoline in advance and set fire to the entrances, which were the only escape routes. Police added attempted murder charges and referred Lee to the Prosecution Service's central Seoul office on Thursday while he was in custody.

The Prosecution Service's central Seoul office requested a supplementary investigation by Seoul Suseo Police Station on Friday to further examine Lee's motive and psychological state.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]