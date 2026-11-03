Police identify Gangnam arson suspect in Seoul office fires that injured 26

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For sexual assault victims with disabilities, discovery often left to chance
A case in Incheon highlights how victims with developmental disabilities can be failed by delayed detection, investigative hurdles and limited specialist support.
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FTC to raise fines for repeat disclosure violations
Korea’s antitrust watchdog will impose steeper penalties on large business groups that repeatedly violate corporate disclosure rules.
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Locked phone stalls probe into killing of Japanese woman in Cheonan
Police investigating the killing of a Japanese woman in Cheonan say her locked cellphone is hindering efforts to establish the suspect’s motive and their relationship.
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Foreigners' card spending in Seoul jumps nearly 58% to 8.8 trillion won
Foreign visitors spent 8.8 trillion won ($6.6 billion) in Seoul through September, as arrivals reached an all-time high.