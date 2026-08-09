Police hunt suspect after bomb threat targets Yeouido Hangang Park

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Andong water park visitors panic after snake joins them for cooling dip in stream
A protected nonvenomous rat snake swimming through a crowded Andong stream park briefly sent families fleeing before firefighters safely removed it.
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Two die from heat as Seoul temps hit 40 degrees Celsius
Heat-related illnesses caused the deaths of two more people in Seoul as the city logged its hottest Ipchu (traditional start of the fall season) on record, though the worst of the heat wave has begun to ease.
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Incheon pulls Liberation Day banner over 'upside down' Taegeukgi
The city took down a Liberation Day banner after criticism that its Taegeukgi looked distorted, despite officials saying the image was distorted by perspective.
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Police identify 45 cases involving officers’ family members as suspects after alleged Gwangju murder case
A nationwide review found 45 cases involving police officers’ family members as suspects, prompting new recusal rules after fairness concerns in the Gwangju murder investigation.