Police hunt suspect after bomb threat targets Yeouido Hangang Park

People enjoy an outing at Yeouido Hangang Park in western Seoul on June 3 amid hot weather. YONHAP

Authorities deployed a special operations unit to search Yeouido Hangang Park for explosives after an online post demanded 10 million won ($7,100) and threatened mass casualties.

Police are searching for the person behind an online bomb threat targeting Yeouido Hangang Park in western Seoul and have launched a search of the area for possible explosives.

A post threatening an attack was submitted to a broadcaster’s tip-off platform at around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, the Seongbuk Police Station in central Seoul said the same day.

“I planted a bomb near Yeouido Hangang Park,” the post read. “Unless 10 million won [$7,100] is deposited, many people will be injured or killed.”





Police are tracking down the person who posted the threat. A police special operations unit has also been urgently deployed to the Yeouido Hangang Park area to search for any explosives.

The 2026 Hangang River Festival, featuring film screenings, music concerts and water sports activities, is currently underway at nine parks along the Han River in Seoul, including Yeouido Hangang Park.

“We are making every effort to ensure public safety,” police said.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]