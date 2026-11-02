Police hit with 60% surge in supplementary investigation requests after prosecution overhaul

The rise in cases comes after the government revised the Criminal Procedure Act so that prosecutors can no longer gather additional evidence themselves; instead, they must ask police to conduct follow-up probes.

One month into Korea’s prosecution overhaul, cracks in the system are already showing. Requests for supplementary police investigations surged 60.2 percent after prosecutors lost the power to conduct the probes themselves.

The newly established Prosecution Service requested supplementary investigations from police for 8,995 cases from Oct. 2 to 26 — up 60.2 percent from 5,615 during the same period in 2025.

The surge comes after the government abolished the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office and replaced it with the Prosecution Service and Serious Crime Investigation Agency on Oct. 2. The overhaul separated the system’s indictment and investigative functions, and prosecutors lost the authority to conduct supplementary investigations themselves.

Concerns that police could struggle to absorb a flood of follow-up investigation requests — which began before the overhaul — are now materializing.

Under the revised Criminal Procedure Act, prosecutors can no longer gather additional evidence themselves when an investigation is deemed insufficient; instead, they must ask police to conduct the work. In turn, police officers must complete supplementary probes within a month of the request.

However, only 31 percent of cases in which prosecutors requested follow-up police investigations in 2025 were completed within that period, according to the Ministry of Justice.

“We’re overwhelmed just responding to supplementary probe requests, leaving us no time to investigate new cases,” a police officer said.

The Korean national flag, right, and the flag for the National Police Agency in western Seoul on Oct. 2 NEWS1

“Supplementary investigation requests previously accounted for around 10 percent of all cases handled by prosecutors,” attorney Yang Hong-seok of law firm Yi Gong Lawyers said. “Prosecutors used to handle most follow-up work themselves, even if it involved nothing more than straightforward paperwork. Replacing all of that with police requests will inevitably push police workloads to the limit.”

The overhaul has also created uncertainty over how additional evidence can be introduced during trials.

Before the October reform, victims who obtained additional materials during a trial could give them to the prosecutor handling the case, who would review the materials and apply to submit them as evidence for trial.

But under the revised act, prosecutors cannot use materials obtained that way as evidence at trial.

“There was a case in which the defendant denied all the charges and submitted evidence that the victim believed was inaccurate [during a recent fraud trial],” an attorney in Seocho District, southern Seoul, said. “The victim then gathered materials to challenge [the defendant’s claim], but when we contacted the trial prosecutor, we were told the prosecutor could no longer submit them as evidence.”

The Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 18 NEWS1

Similar cases have emerged in courts nationwide, consequently unleashing a flood of inquiries to the Prosecution Service about how prosecutors should respond to the new trial and investigation procedures.

“I don’t even know how we’re supposed to tell people involved in a case to submit additional materials,” deputy chief prosecutor Kim Jeong-yeon of the Suwon District Prosecution Service wrote recently on the prosecution’s internal platform.

Some local prosecution offices are working around the new restrictions by asking police to conduct supplementary investigations and collect additional material from victims. Police then send the material back to prosecutors, who submit it to the court.

Concerns are also growing that staffing cuts at the Prosecution Service will deepen existing case backlogs, with some prosecutors already handling hundreds of unresolved cases each.

“Evidence that could previously be submitted directly to a trial prosecutor now has to go through the police to add yet another step that will only delay trials,” attorney Seo Hye-jin of The Lighthouse Law Office said. “Crime victims already have to wait years as their cases pass through the police, prosecution and courts. It will now take even longer for justice to be served.”





BY JEONG JIN-HO, KIM SEONG-JIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]