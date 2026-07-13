Police expected to drop case against high school baseball team over 'Starbucks' chants

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Shincheonji leader indicted over forced PPP memberships
Lee Man-hee was indicted under detention on allegations he forced tens of thousands of followers to join the People Power Party to sway key primaries.
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Former NEC chief approved his own overseas business trips with spouse, documents show as probe widens
Official records show Roh Tae-ak signed off on three overseas trips accompanied by his wife, as investigators examine possible misuse of public funds and broader NEC budget practices.
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Yoon gets two years in free poll case as ruling deviates from former first lady's acquittal
A Seoul court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to two years in prison for illegally receiving free opinion polls from a political broker, with an appeal expected.
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Two 19-year-olds arrested over alleged child sexual exploitation material involving middle schooler
The suspects allegedly lured the student to a Seoul residence and produced child sexual abuse material, police say.