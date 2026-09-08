Police enter Olympic Park gymnasium after 95-day election protest blockade

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Police case mishandling probes surge, penalties rare
More than 350 officers have faced investigations or discipline since 2021, but nearly 78 percent received only warnings, cautions or no action.
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Korea nears approval of abortion pill
Mifegyne could become available this year for pregnancies up to nine weeks, initially only through hospitals.
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Man sentenced to death in Botswana for killing Korean national 10 years ago
Kitso Makati broke into the victim's accommodation in Botswana, where he fatally shot them and injured their colleague, another Korean national, in October 2016.
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Lee taps ex-prosecutor to lead new investigation agency
President Lee Jae Myung nominated former senior prosecutor Kim Ji-yong to head the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency before its October launch.