Police drop case against Supreme Court chief justice

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President calls for measures to address ETF risks as market whipsaws
In a meeting with financial authorities, President Lee Jae Myung called for measures to stabilize livelihoods at a time of stock and housing instability.
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First lady Kim, Princess Anne highlight cooperation on child rights and climate action
During a visit to Save the Children Korea, first lady Kim Hea Kyung and Princess Anne observed the organization's child rights programs and encouraged young activists.
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Fake volunteer group arrested after stealing 40.9 billion won in crypto investment scheme
Suspects allegedly posed as volunteer group members promoting a temporarily listed cryptocurrency and swindled 436 people, including wealthy individuals and older adults, out of 40.9 billion won ($26.9 million).
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President defends debt forgiveness plan, calls criticism 'irresponsible demagoguery'
Lee Jae Myung said that forgiving debts on unpayable loans would help borrowers rejoin the economy as he refuted "moral hazard" objections.