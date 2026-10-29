Police close Coupang Incheon warehouse fire probe with cause unknown

The exterior of Coupang's logistics center in Seohae District, Incheon, is blackened by fire damage on July 28, as authorities conduct a joint investigation into the blaze. JOONGANG ILBO

Authorities closed their investigation into the four-day Incheon logistics center fire without identifying its cause or finding evidence of wrongdoing.

Police have closed their investigation into a July fire that burned for more than four days at a Coupang logistics center in Incheon without determining who was responsible or what caused the blaze.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said Thursday that it found no evidence of crimes — including arson — accidental fire or violations of the fire safety act during the investigation at the e-commerce giant's logistics center in Seohae District.

Police had earlier booked an unidentified person on charges of accidentally causing a fire but ultimately decided not to refer the case to prosecutors, citing a lack of evidence.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building at around 6:54 a.m. on July 18. Fire authorities issued a national fire mobilization order and threw all available resources at the blaze before fully extinguishing it 109 hours after it started. Two firefighters were injured, and about 200 residents living near the center spent nearly two weeks in shelters to escape the smoke and dust. Property damage was provisionally estimated at 114 billion won ($85 million).

The police formed a dedicated team and launched an investigation immediately after the fire. Investigators focused on fire safety management problems, such as faulty sprinklers repeatedly flagged during regular inspections, and on whether building staff had arbitrarily shut off or tampered with fire safety systems.

In a 2021 fire at another Coupang logistics center in Icheon, Gyeonggi, which killed one firefighter, employees of a subcontractor arbitrarily manipulated the fire alarm system and delayed initial firefighting efforts. Police at the time investigated them for violating the Act on Installation and Management of Firefighting Systems and referred them to prosecutors.

Police raided the logistics center’s office this time as well but found no violations. The cause of the fire also remains unclear. The National Forensic Service last month raised the possibility that a lithium battery inside an unidentified device stored near the point of origin had caught fire. The National Fire Agency also presumed the fire was caused by thermal runaway, a chain reaction in which a battery rapidly overheats in a lithium-ion battery inside an item. But because the evidence was badly burned, investigators were ultimately unable to pinpoint the exact cause.

Firefighters extinguish remaining flames at a Coupang logistics center in Seohae District, Incheon, on July 21. KIM JONG-HO

The fire took 61 hours to bring under control, the longest of any logistics center fire in Korea. With the cause still unknown, drawing up measures to prevent similar fires is expected to be difficult.

“It is unusual that the cause has not been identified even though it was a massive fire that became a major social issue,” said In Se-jin, a professor at Woosong University’s fire and disaster protection engineering department. “The fire should serve as an occasion to overhaul regulations on logistics warehouses, but since no cause has been found, it may be difficult to reflect it in policy.”

Police plan to ask the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the National Fire Agency and other authorities to improve regulations so that management can be strengthened at facilities where fires could cause heavy casualties and property damage.

“We plan to recommend that management guidelines be drawn up for the batteries suspected as a possible ignition source and that fire safety equipment standards applied only to newly built logistics centers also be applied retroactively to existing facilities,” a police official said.





BY BYUN MIN-CHUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]