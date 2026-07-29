Police clear Kim Soo-hyun of underage dating allegation

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Daegu mayor presses SK over canceled AI data center plan
Mayor Choo Kyung-ho demanded that SK explain its withdrawal from an 800 billion won ($554 million) AI data center project, as concerns grow that Daegu is being left out of major regional investments.
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Korea's natural population decline slows as rebound in births continues
Despite the increase in births and decrease in deaths, Korea's population growth eased to 13.6 percent in May after hitting 19.4 percent in March and 18 percent in April.
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Man in his 90s sent to prosecutors for allegedly strangling wife to death
The suspect, only identified as a man in his 90s, was sent to prosecutors on charges of murder after allegedly strangling his wife, who was in her 80s, after suspecting that she was having an affair.
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Overseas tourist spending in Seoul jumps 57 percent in record first half
Seoul saw foreign visitor numbers rise more than 20 percent in the first half of 2026, while their credit card spending hit a record 5.62 trillion won ($3.9 billion) led by shopping and medical tourism.