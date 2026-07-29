Police clear Kim Soo-hyun of underage dating allegation

Seoul police declined to refer the actor to prosecutors, citing insufficient evidence over claims he dated Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor.

Police decided not to refer actor Kim Soo-hyun to prosecutors after concluding there was insufficient evidence to support allegations that he dated late actor Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor.

The Seoul Seongdong Police Station decided not to refer the actor to prosecutors on charges of violating the Child Welfare Act and making a false accusation, police said Wednesday.

Kim Soo-hyun was accused by the family of the late actor in May last year, alleging that he had been in a relationship with her since she was a minor.

During a press conference at the time, the family released portions of an audio recording of a conversation between the late actor and an acquaintance. The recording included claims that Kim Soo-hyun had dated her since she was in middle school.

Kim Soo-hyun's legal representatives denied the allegation, saying the recording had been manipulated using AI.

Kim Soo-hyun had maintained he had dated the late actor only after she became an adult, and filed a defamation complaint against her family and the operator of the YouTube channel HoverLab for allegedly spreading the false underage dating claims.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]