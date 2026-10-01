Police called over Keyvitup’s 3 a.m. music video shoot, agency apologizes

Boy band Keyvitup performs a track from its first EP, “Keyvitup,” during a showcase at NOL Theater Hapjeong in Mapo District, western Seoul, on April 8. NEWS1

Residents living near Jemulpo Market in Michuhol District, Incheon, complained after the speakers blasted into the night.

Police were called to a traditional market in Incheon early Wednesday after residents complained about noise from boy band Keyvitup filming a music video after 3 a.m.

The complaint was filed at around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday over the shoot at Jemulpo Market in Sungui-dong, Michuhol District, Incheon, the Michuhol Police Station said Thursday. The shoot ended shortly after police arrived at the scene.

A video showing the filming and a post by a local resident were uploaded to social media Wednesday.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 10 years and seen countless shoots, but I’ve never seen one go this far, using speakers after 3 a.m.,” the resident wrote. “There was no advance notice about the shoot or any attempt to ask residents for their understanding.”

“I understand that the crew is working hard filming until dawn, but residents are suffering from the noise,” the resident added. “Filming doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want. Please be considerate of the people who live here.”

In the video, members of the production crew can be heard saying, “Let’s go again,” “Stand by,” “Members, let’s get into position one more time” and “Please set off the smoke bomb.”

As criticism mounted, Keyvitup’s agency, iNKODE, issued an apology via the band’s social media Wednesday.

“We sincerely apologize to the residents who experienced inconvenience and disruption from the noise caused by filming at a time when they should have been enjoying a peaceful night,” the agency said. “We failed to carefully consider the inconvenience the shoot could cause to the surrounding community and residents’ daily lives.”

Keyvitup debuted in April and is set to return with a new project in November. The name of Keyvitup is a combination of three words: "Key," "Vital" and "Up." The five-member band has three Korean nationals, Hyunmin, Taehwan and Jaein, and two Japanese nationals, Sena and Rukia.

The band’s agency was founded by singer and actor Kim Jae-joong in May 2023.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]