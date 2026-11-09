Police bust drug ring involving 66 international students

Police are tracing overseas supply networks after finding seven cells, illegal overstays and an attempted ecstasy-production setup.

The police caught over 60 international students in Korea who allegedly distributed illegal drugs, mainly in areas of the greater Seoul area with large foreign populations, it said Monday.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency's drug and international crime investigation booked 66 students from Southeast Asia in their 20s and 30s on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act and other offenses. Of those, 30 suspects were arrested and referred to the Prosecution Service.

Police confiscated roughly 800 million won ($590,200) worth of narcotics from the suspects, including approximately 4,100 ecstasy tablets and 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) of ketamine. The students are believed to have acquired narcotics shipped into Korea from abroad through international mail and delivery services and either sold them or used the drugs themselves.

The investigation revealed that the students had arrived in Korea on D-2 visas for university studies or D-4 visas for language training. Police believe they continued to attend Korean universities as they sourced drugs from abroad and distributed them through social media platforms and other outlets.

Among the 66 suspects, 20 had remained in the country illegally after their authorized stays expired. Police transferred them to the Ministry of Justice's immigration authorities.

To avoid police scrutiny, the suspects divided their operations into seven loosely connected cells, each with designated members responsible for smuggling, selling or distributing drugs.

The investigation also revealed signs of an attempted drug manufacturing operation. At a studio occupied by the suspects in a university neighborhood, police discovered a machine used to press powdered drugs into ecstasy pills. Authorities said the students had not yet secured the raw materials needed for production, such as methylenedioxymethamphetamine powder, and therefore never began manufacturing the drugs.

The narcotics circulated mainly in areas with large foreign populations in the greater Seoul area, including those in Incheon and in Ansan and Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi. Police are widening the investigation to uncover the sources of the drugs and identify suspected manufacturers.

“We will continue tracing the domestic distribution routes of drugs smuggled into Korea from overseas to identify the ringleaders behind the international supply network, additional accomplices and illicit proceeds,” a police official said. “We will also step up intelligence gathering on drug trafficking and other crimes, particularly among international students and in areas with large foreign populations.”





BY CHOI MO-RAN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]