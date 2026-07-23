Police aim to expand rotational personnel system in 1st half of 2027

An image of the emblem of the Korean National Police Agency SCREEN CAPUTRE

The national police agency says it will widen nationwide personnel rotations by the first half of 2027 and transfer officers disciplined for collusion-related corruption to other regions.

Police said Thursday they aim to expand the rotational personnel system in the first half of next year under a package of internal reform measures devised in response to the ongoing controversy over the alleged mishandling of a high-profile murder case.

In an undisclosed work report submitted to some ruling Democratic Party lawmakers, the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) also said police officers disciplined for corruption involving collusion will be transferred to another region.

This marks the first time that a timeline has been set for expanding the rotational personnel system.

The KNPA previously said it would gather feedback from front-line officers before implementing the rotational personnel system for all ranks, citing strong internal opposition.

Currently, police officers holding the rank of senior superintendent or higher, along with some superintendents, are subject to nationwide rotation.

The controversy centers on allegations that police in Gwangju leaked investigative material to the murder suspect's father, who is also a police officer in the city.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jang Yoon-gi, is accused of killing a 16-year-old female high school student and attempting to kill a 17-year-old male student on May 5.

The KNPA said it plans to formulate detailed implementation measures by gathering feedback on shortcomings in the rotational personnel system. It also plans to secure funding for housing and transportation subsidies for officers subject to rotational assignments.

In a related reform measure, the KNPA said police officers disciplined for collusion-related corruption, accepting bribes, engaging in improper solicitation or leaking sensitive investigative information will be transferred to another city or provincial police agency. They will also be permanently barred from returning to their original city or provincial police agency.





Yonhap



