Police aim to expand rotational personnel system in 1st half of 2027

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Police search for owner of endangered crocodile found in a Gyeonggi stream
Authorities in Yeoju are tracing who left a critically endangered juvenile Siamese crocodile in a stream and examining possible animal abandonment and smuggling violations.
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Ex-regulatory vice chair says President Lee fueled Paichai High School controversy
Former regulatory vice chair Lee Byung-tae said President Lee Jae Myung’s criticism of Starbucks Korea fueled the Paichai High School chant controversy tied to May 18.
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Investigators raid election watchdog after detecting data manipulation
A prosecution-police task force searched the National Election Commission over alleged data manipulation tied to ballot shortages in the June 3 local elections.
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Fire at second Incheon Coupang logistics center contained with extinguisher
A fire at a Coupang logistics center in Incheon was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.