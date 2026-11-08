Playtime is over for Pororo as licensing feud shuts down Incheon theme park

Characters from the children's animated cartoon “Pororo the Little Penguin” (2003–) are on display at an abandoned theme park on Wolmi Island in Incheon. BYUN MIN-CHUL

Pororo & Tayo Theme Park on Wolmi Island has been closed since September, when its development company and operator began fighting over who has the right to use the beloved franchise's characters.

Pororo’s playground has turned into a legal battleground.

An Incheon theme park built around characters from the beloved EBS children’s cartoon “Pororo the Little Penguin” (2003–) has been closed since September, when the park’s development company and operator began fighting over who has the right to use the franchise’s characters.

Pororo & Tayo Theme Park opened on Wolmi Island in May 2024 as Korea’s largest indoor theme park. It covers 13,884 square meters (149,446 square feet) and drew hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

However, it closed after the developer moved to terminate its agreement with Pororo Park — a subsidiary of a Pororo production company and Pororo & Tayo Theme Park’s operator — and took control of the site in September.

The development company partnered with Pororo Park in 2021 to build the amusement park.

Under the agreement, the developer covered interior construction costs and received character usage rights, while Pororo Park handled ticket sales and day-to-day operations. The development company paid a separate licensing fee and gave a percentage of sales to Pororo Park as royalties.

However, their relationship began to sour in June.

The franchise’s ownership structure is more complicated than it initially appears. Four entities — the production company, a co-producer of the animated show, public broadcaster EBS and telecommunications company SK Broadband — jointly own the “Pororo” trademark and related copyrights. Korean trademark law requires consent from every co-owner before a trademark can be licensed to another party.

A banner posted by the developer of a “Pororo the Little Penguin” (2003–) theme park on Wolmi Island in Incheon hangs between two walls on Oct. 30. It states that the developer is exercising its right of possession. BYUN MIN-CHUL

One of the co-owners sent a letter to the developer, stating it had never consented to the development company or any other firm using the franchise’s characters.

As a result, the developer accused Pororo Park of falsely claiming that it had the authority to grant such rights and subsequently filed a criminal complaint against the Pororo production company and the head of Pororo Park in July on suspicion of fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.

The development company claimed about 18 billion won ($13.2 million) in losses from paying for construction costs, royalties and other expenses.

Similar disputes have emerged in “Pororo” theme parks on Jeju Island and in Osan, Gyeonggi.

The developer of the Jeju amusement park is disputing the termination of its agreement with Pororo Park, and the one behind the Osan site is also reportedly considering legal action.

A giant balloon of Pororo, the protagonist from the children's animated cartoon “Pororo the Little Penguin” (2003–), front, appears at a parade in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 3. YONHAP

“We invested tens of billions of won because we trusted [the companies behind] Pororo, a character beloved across Korea,” the CEO of the Wolmi Island theme park development company said. “We demanded that Pororo Park withdraw [from our agreement] and compensate us. But Pororo Park refused, so we halted [the park’s] operations.”

Pororo Park rejected the developer’s claims.

The Pororo production company appointed Pororo Park as the exclusive master licensee for domestic theme park operations, which gives it the legal authority to operate theme parks or sign trademark agreements with companies without other co-owners’ consent, according to the subsidiary.

Pororo Park also insisted that the development company owes 6.7 billion won in unpaid construction and opening preparation costs.

The battle then moved to court.

Pororo, the protagonist from the children's animated cartoon “Pororo the Little Penguin” (2003–), throws the ceremonial pitch as Petty, a character from the same series, stands nearby before a KBO game between the Lotte Giants and the KT Wiz at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on May 5, or Children’s Day. YONHAP

The developer filed a damages lawsuit against Pororo Park in addition to the criminal complaint.

Pororo Park applied for an injunction in August to prevent the development company from interfering with Pororo Park’s possession of the site. It also filed a criminal complaint after the developer allegedly sent hired personnel into the amusement park without permission.

“This is not a trademark dispute but an illegal occupation and seizure by the developer,” Pororo Park said. “We will restore normal operations at the site as soon as possible and reopen the Wolmi Island branch.”





BY BYUN MIN-CHUL [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]