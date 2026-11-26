Foreign Minister nominee Lim Woong-soon takes reporters' questions in central Seoul on Nov. 26, after arriving at an office to prepare for his parliamentary confirmation hearing. YONHAP

Foreign Minister nominee Lim Woong-soon said Thursday that the Korea-U.S. alliance is not "fragile" despite recent disputes.

Unification Minister nominee Hong Ihk-pyo, in turn, pledged a slower, more realistic approach to North Korea.

Both nominees were taking reporters' questions for the first time after President Lee Jae Myung named them to replace Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on Monday.

Lim, a career diplomat who has served as second deputy national security adviser since June 2025, said the Korea-U.S. alliance could withstand current disputes, such as Washington's curbs on intelligence sharing and delayed security talks.

"The Korea-U.S. alliance has developed for more than 70 years," Lim told reporters at the office building in Jongno District, central Seoul, where he is preparing for his confirmation hearing. "I don't think the Korea-U.S. alliance is so fragile that it would be swayed by the specific issues you mentioned."

Since April, the United States has partially restricted the satellite intelligence on North Korea it shares with Seoul. The move came after Chung publicly named Kusong in North Pyongan Province as the location of a uranium enrichment facility in March.

The allies' annual Security Consultative Meeting has also been pushed to early next year. It is the first time since 1998 that the meeting has slipped to the following year.

Some read the simultaneous replacement of both ministers as Seoul choosing a clearer side between the United States and China. But Lim downplayed such speculation.

"I don't think so," Lim said. "For us, the Korea-U.S. alliance is important, and Korea-China relations are also important. I think there is no country that is unimportant to the Republic of Korea."

He called differences between ministries over North Korea policy "natural," and said they can help policymaking.

“I don’t think there’s any problem with our foreign affairs and security ministries working as one team," he added.

Unification Minister nominee Hong Ihk-pyo speaks to reporters on Nov. 26 at the Inter-Korean Dialogue Headquarters in central Seoul, where his office is set up for preparations for his parliamentary confirmation hearing. YONHAP

Hong signaled a more measured pace than his predecessor on North Korea.

"I will not rush toward the goal of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, but I will not stand still either," Hong said at the Unification Ministry’s Inter-Korean Dialogue Headquarters in Jongno District. He set out three priorities: easing hostility between the two Koreas, widening public participation in North Korea policy and strengthening diplomacy for peaceful unification.

Hong is a three-term former Democratic Party lawmaker and a former senior presidential secretary for political affairs. Before entering politics, he researched North Korea's economy at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy.

Like Lim, Hong called differences between ministries "natural," but said he does not see them as "discord or clashes," as some media reports have suggested.

Hong did not outline specific plans to restart talks and said he was still preparing for his hearing.

“Considering the current inter-Korean relations and the Korean Peninsula, I think it would be desirable to resolve problems through realistic measures rather than high-level dialogue," he said.

North Korea has defined the two Koreas as "two hostile states" since late 2023 and has refused dialogue with Seoul.

Hong was asked about Chung's "peaceful two states" concept, shifting Pyongyang's hostile framing to a peaceful one as a transitional stage toward unification.

Hong said it is “not yet” the government's position but is one of the options the ministry is considering. He said the two Koreas have been "de facto" two states under international law since they joined the United Nations together in 1991.

He rejected claims that some in South Korea are falling in line with Kim Jong-un by backing the idea. He added that under South Korean law, inter-Korean relations remain a "special relationship" oriented toward unification.

Both nominees will face hearings, but their appointments do not require a National Assembly vote. Hearing dates have not been set.





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]