Proctors assigned to College Scholastic Ability Test sites receive training on how to respond to cheating at Boram High School in Sejong on Nov. 18, a day before the exam. YONHAP

The highest-level emergency alert will be sent to every phone in the country multiple times on Thursday in a bid to assist proctors.

Phones across the country will screech at least twice on Thursday as the highest-level emergency alert is sent out in a government effort to catch College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) takers who fail to turn in their devices.

“The government will send highest-level emergency alerts nationwide on the exam day, Thursday, to catch cheating using AI,” the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a joint statement on Wednesday. “The first alert will go out at 8:30 a.m., before the exam begins, and additional alerts will follow without warning.”

“Highest-level emergency alerts cannot be blocked, and they will sound at maximum volume, at least 40 decibels, for 10.5 seconds on every phone that is switched on,” the ministries said.

The first alert from the Ministry of Education will read, in Korean: “The 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test will begin shortly. We ask for your cooperation in running a fair exam.”

The unannounced alerts that follow will read: “This is a message to prevent cheating on the CSAT. We ask the public not to be alarmed and to go about their daily lives.”

The alerts will go out to everyone in the country, including foreign residents, and will be sent in English as well so that foreigners can understand them.

A miniature camera, right, is placed next to a button on a sweater. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook announced on Nov. 17 that proctors will cover every button on test-takers’ clothing with stickers during the Nov. 19 College Scholastic Ability Test to guard against such devices. NEWS1

Because the alarm could inconvenience the public, the government plans to publicize the alerts in advance through TV captions, electronic disaster information boards and lower-level safety guidance text messages — all sources that should be inaccessible to test-takers.

The government had originally planned to send a single alert between 8:25 and 8:30 a.m. on exam day. It began reviewing additional unannounced alerts on an order from President Lee Jae Myung.

Lee chaired an emergency meeting on the exam on Tuesday by video link from Manila, where he was attending the Asean summit. After the meeting, he wrote on X that he had also ordered officials to consider sending the alerts repeatedly during the exam as well as before it.

“Even the boldest test-taker wouldn’t dare risk having a device go off during the exam and getting caught, would they?” Lee wrote.

A third-year high school student checks a safety guidance text from the Ministry of Education announcing the Nov. 19 emergency alerts, after the preliminary session for the College Scholastic Ability Test at a high school affiliated with Kyungpook National University in Jung District, Daegu, on Nov. 18. YONHAP

Lee also replied late Tuesday to an X user who worried that an alert going off mid-exam could disturb other test-takers.

“Don’t worry,” Lee wrote. “If a cheating test-taker’s device goes off during the exam because of an alert sent while the test is underway, I have already instructed officials to consider extending the exam time by as much as was lost when the proctor checked and removed that test-taker. Unless there are several cheaters, it should all be over in two to three minutes, right?”

The interior minister asked the public to put up with the noise.

“We ask for the public’s understanding and cooperation regarding the emergency alerts, even if they cause inconvenience in your daily lives, so that all test-takers can sit the CSAT in a fair environment,” Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said.

A pair of smart glasses sits on a test booklet during a training session for smart glasses inspections during the College Scholastic Ability Test at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin directed a message at test-takers.

“As emergency alerts are being sent to ensure a fair CSAT, all test-takers who enter the test site with electronic devices must turn them off and hand them to a proctor before the first period begins,” Choi said.

The Seoul Administrative Court on Wednesday rejected a test-taker’s request to postpone the exam over concerns about AI-assisted cheating. The student had sought an injunction to put the exam and related procedures on hold until next Wednesday.

“Suspending the execution or effect of the exam date designation, or the continuation of procedures based on it, could have a serious impact on public welfare,” the court said.





BY KIM EUN-BIN, JANG GU-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]