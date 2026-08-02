Person found dead after resting in sealed car during heat wave

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Yangsan sets Korea heat record at 42.5 degrees Celsius
The South Gyeongsang city broke the nation’s 122-year official heat record on Sunday after topping its own mark set a day earlier.
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Seoul forms task force for 2027 World Youth Day safety
With more than a million pilgrims expected, the government is launching a cross-agency effort to prevent logistical and safety failures during the six-day Catholic gathering.
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More than 100 evacuated after fire at commercial building in Seoul
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 45 minutes, and no injuries have been reported so far.
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Parched country