A sharp rise in perfect scores is fueling calls to investigate possible AI-assisted cheating in medical and nursing licensing tests.

Test-takers earning perfect scores in certain sections of health care professional national qualification exams, including those for doctors and nurses, have surged in recent years. Amid a series of suspected cases of AI-assisted cheating, calls are growing for the government to extend its investigation to health care licensing exams.

Twenty examinees earned a perfect score in the health and medical laws and regulations section of the national medical licensing exam in 2022, but the figure rose to 103 in 2024 and 137 across two exams administered this year, according to Korea Health Personnel Licensing Examination Institute data obtained by Rep. Lee Man-hee of the People Power Party on Wednesday.

The number of perfect scorers in the same section on the national nursing licensing exam also jumped. There were 149 perfect scorers in 2022, which briefly dropped to 82 in 2024 but surged to 581 throughout this year.

In adult nursing, a section in which no test takers earned perfect scores last year, 25 received full marks this year.

Similar trends were observed in licensing exams for other health care professions.

There were seven perfect scorers in the radiation applications section of the national radiologic technologist licensing exam in 2022, with another two in 2023 and seven in 2024. But the figure jumped to 35 in 2025.

The number of perfect scorers in the medical laws and regulations section of the national dental hygienist licensing exam stood at 358 in 2025. Figures for previous years were considerably lower, with 125 perfect scorers in 2022, 72 in 2023 and 92 in 2024.

In the same subject on the national health information manager licensing exam, the number rose sharply from 12 in 2024 to 41 in 2025.

The top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam, who has confessed to cheating with AI, bows on arrival for questioning as a suspect at the Public Crime Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Concerns over AI-assisted cheating grew after the top scorer on this year's national tax accountant qualification exam admitted to cheating using the technology. Similar allegations later surrounded Lee Jin-woo, who earned a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test for law school admissions. He had planned to solve questions from this year's College Scholastic Ability Test during a livestream in an effort to address the allegations but was found dead at a motel in eastern Seoul on the day of the planned broadcast.

Amid mounting concerns, the government announced plans on Nov. 16 to conduct a comprehensive investigation into possible AI-assisted cheating across 528 types of national qualification exams administered this year.

National licensing exams for health care professionals, however, were not included in the investigation. Such exams are administered by the Korea Health Personnel Licensing Examination Institute, while the 528 types of exams subject to the investigation are administered by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea.

"We have not yet considered conducting a comprehensive investigation into possible AI-assisted cheating," an official from the health exam institute said. "However, if our exams are included in the investigation, we will actively participate."

Rep. Lee Man-hee of the People Power Party speaks at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on July 23, 2025. LIM HYUN-DONG

Rep. Lee stressed that exams in the health care sector should not be overlooked.

"Fairness and credibility are paramount in national licensing exams for health care professionals, who are responsible for people's lives and health," Rep. Lee said. "We will seek to include these exams in the comprehensive investigation into possible cheating, examining the reasons behind the surge in perfect scores and how the exams are administered. The National Assembly will also work to address regulatory shortcomings, including by strengthening penalties for those caught cheating."





BY RYU HYO-RIM [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]