People with migrant backgrounds make up 5.4% of Korea’s population in 2025

Participants from families with a migrant background take part in a traditional calligraphy event held in Daegu on Oct. 7. YONHAP

Korea’s population with migrant backgrounds rose to 2.81 million, or 5.4% of the total, in 2025, with people in their 20s posting the largest increase.

The ratio of people with migrant backgrounds living in Korea increased in 2025 from a year earlier to 5.4 percent, data showed Monday, with those in their 20s leading the overall gains.

The total migrant population came to 2.81 million in 2025, up from 2.71 million a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics. Korea's total population stood at 51.82 million.

The ministry defines people with a migrant background as those who are immigrants themselves or have at least one parent from overseas.

The category includes foreign nationals, naturalized Koreans and second-generation immigrants.

Foreign nationals accounted for 75.1 percent of the population with a migrant background, followed by second-generation immigrants at 14.1 percent.

Another 9.1 percent acquired Korean citizenship through naturalization or recognition of parentage, a legal process in which a parent recognizes a child born out of wedlock as their own.

By gender, males accounted for 52.5 percent and females made up 47.5 percent.

The working-age population, comprising people aged 15 to 64, stood at 2.3 million in 2025.

By age group, people in their 30s accounted for the largest share at 23.7 percent, or 667,000, followed by those in their 20s at 21.6 percent, or 607,000. People in their 40s numbered 439,000, or 15.6 percent of the total.

The number of people in their 20s rose by 36,000 over the period, the largest increase among all age groups.

The report also showed 56 percent of people with a migrant background lived in the greater Seoul area, with 17.1 percent residing in Seoul.

South Chungcheong had the highest proportion of residents with a migrant background at 8.3 percent, followed by North Chungcheong and Gyeonggi, both at 6.5 percent. The figure for Seoul stood at 5.1 percent.

Daegu had the lowest proportion at 2.9 percent.

The number of people aged 24 and younger with a migrant background rose by 6.6 percent from a year earlier to 790,000.

By their parents' nationality, those with Vietnamese parents accounted for 28.1 percent, followed by those with Chinese parents at 15.7 percent. Those with ethnic Korean parents of Chinese nationality accounted for a separate 11.4 percent.

Other major countries represented by their parents' nationalities included Uzbekistan, the Philippines, Cambodia, Mongolia and Nepal.





Yonhap