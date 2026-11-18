In a country where exams are believed to level the playing field and a good result is likened to a lottery ticket, news that the top scorer on a nationwide tax exam used AI to cheat has left many feeling like “there is nothing left to rely on.”

A 26-year-old woman has spent more than three years trying to become a corrections officer, paying her way between attempts with contract jobs and factory shifts. This year, she says, is her last try.

Then, last weekend, the top scorer on this year's tax accountant exam, a 34-year-old surnamed Han, confessed to cheating his way to first place. By his own account, he photographed the questions with a miniature camera, sent them to a generative AI program and read the answers off a smartphone.

The woman hopes to work to help rehabilitate prisoners one day, but on this she draws a hard line.

“So many people put years into these exams in earnest,” she said. “Trying to get it the easy way with AI tramples on every one of them. They should never be given another chance at the exam.”

Cheating exists in every society. What sets Korea apart, experts say, is how much rides on a single test.

In a fiercely competitive country where an exam can decide a person's university, job and even the right to work in a field, experts say Koreans see tests as the one ladder that money and connections cannot help them climb. When the integrity of that ladder is breached, the failure feels like the system's, not just one cheater's.

A student writes their name on an answer sheet during a nationwide mock exam for high school seniors at Gwonseon High School in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 8. YONHAP

The people taking them

Behind the scandal are people who have rearranged their lives around a single test, and who say it has shaken their faith in the one route they were counting on.

Kim, an 18-year-old high school senior, wakes at 7 a.m., studies at school until 9 p.m. and then at home until midnight. Kim eats every meal at school to save time, sees friends once a month at most and gave up the acoustic guitar long ago. Kim is applying to universities that require a minimum CSAT score.

“If cheating can't be stopped, all the effort and time we've put into studying our whole lives is being denied,” Kim said.

A 34-year-old quit a corporate job after growing anxious about “how much longer I could last” in the private sector. Now living off savings and studying nearly every waking hour for the customs officer exam, the test-taker is aiming to pass next year, and knows the money and the years will not stretch much further.

“Test-takers invest their time, their money and their youth with one goal in sight: passing,” the test-taker said. “The very fact that someone can profit by cheating is deeply disheartening.”

A high school senior carries out study books to throw away at a girls’ high school in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Nov. 17, two days before the CSAT. YONHAP

A 22-year-old who used to manage a cafe started studying for the grade 9 civil service exam three months ago, still working morning shifts there and leaning on family when money runs short. The appeal of getting such a job is simple: As long as you don't cause trouble, you can keep the job for life.

The cheating news felt “like being hit hard on the back of the head,” the 22-year-old said. “The people who worked hard fail, while the ones who cheated go on to companies and universities as if nothing happened.”

For Kim Min-jae, 19, who earned a high school equivalency diploma and is sitting the CSAT for the second time, there was no other route. Without regular high school records, admissions tracks that weigh them were out of reach.

“Being judged only by the CSAT felt fairer,” Kim said.

An 18-year-old sitting the CSAT for the first time hopes to become a veterinarian.

“The CSAT result is basically the result of my life itself,” the student said. “If I do badly, the gate to becoming a vet closes. It feels like all the time I spent running toward the exam I believed was the fairest is being denied.”





A license for everything

For most Koreans, the exams begin at 18 with the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

The one-day exam carries outsize weight in deciding where students go to university, and because it is held only once a year, a bad day means waiting a full year to try again.

Of the 551,864 people registered for Thursday's exam, 196,473 have already finished high school, the most in 23 years, according to the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, which runs the test. Many of them have spent another full year doing little but studying for this one day.

However, getting into a university does not end the testing. More than 12.3 million people in Korea, a country of about 51 million, hold at least one national technical qualification earned through exams run by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK), according to the 2026 statistical yearbook published by the Ministry of Employment and Labor and HRDK.

The office of the Human Resources Development Service of Korea NEWS1

Then there are the professional licenses, each governed by its own law, for tax accountants, real estate agents, appraisers and customs brokers.

That sets Korea apart from much of the West. In the United States, occupational licenses are largely set state by state, and in Germany, vocational exams are run by chambers of commerce and industry.

“In other countries, picking people through qualitative evaluations or interviews is widely accepted, because competition is less intense, the job market is bigger and the fields are more varied,” said Cho Sang-sik, a professor of education at Dongguk University. “A qualification exam is a single ladder.”

Many of these licenses are a legal requirement for the job. Opening a real estate brokerage requires a licensed real estate agent, and even the management office of a larger apartment complex must be headed by a licensed housing manager. Most of these exams, at least in the first round, are multiple choice.

Test-takers enter a high school in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 31 to take the written exam for grade 7 Seoul city government officials. NEWS1

Civil service exams draw crowds of their own, because a government job offers something rare in Korea's private job market: security until retirement.

Why so many exams? Because Koreans trust a score more than any alternative.

“With qualitative evaluations, your social and cultural capital gets measured indirectly, so young people without that background feel disadvantaged,” said Koo Jeong-woo, a sociology professor at Sungkyunkwan University. “The only transparent way into mainstream society is the exam.”

“There is no other country where individual ability is tied so directly to university admission and hiring,” said Park Nam-gi, a professor emeritus of education at Gwangju National University of Education. “In a country where competition is this extreme, letting someone's judgment decide invites a lot of foul play. An exam that guarantees objectivity is what keeps people trusting the system and working hard.”

High school seniors study at a high school in Jung District, Ulsan, on Nov. 12, a week before the CSAT. NEWS1

Easy to buy, hard to resist

Han's scheme needed only two things: a generative AI program and a camera small enough to hide.

In Korea, both are within easy reach. Korea is the world's second-largest market for ChatGPT subscribers, behind only the United States, a country with more than six times its population, according to Microsoft's “Global AI Adoption in 2025" report.

“In the past, a cheat sheet didn't give you much of a chance,” Park said. “This is like walking in with an infinite cheat sheet.”

The hardware is easy to find. Miniature cameras, some no bigger than a fingernail, sell online for 20,000 to 100,000 won ($15 to $75) and are stocked at Yongsan Electronics Market, a cluster of electronics stores in Yongsan District, central Seoul, several local outlets have reported.

Police say Han attached his to a roll of correction tape, and the government has ordered stickers placed over every button on CSAT takers' clothing. On Wednesday, the Education Ministry also barred test-takers from bringing their own computer-marking pens, correction tape, erasers and pencil lead, leaving black pencils as the only writing tools they may bring.

A sign advertising “miniature cameras” hangs at a camera store in Seoul on Nov. 17, two days before the CSAT. NEWS1

Merchants at Yongsan said inquiries about such cameras had been rising for three to four years, and that since last year some customers had openly asked for devices built for cheating, according to local reports.

Such cameras are familiar in Korea for a darker reason. They are the tools of “molka,” or hidden camera, the word Koreans use for illegal filming, often of women in bathrooms, changing rooms and homes.

Police nationwide recorded 7,800 cases of illegal filming last year, up nearly 18 percent from two years earlier, according to the National Police Agency. Nearly nine in 10 victims were women.

For some, the math is too tempting. Under current law, a CSAT taker caught cheating has that year's results invalidated and is barred from taking the exam the following year. But after serving that penalty, they are free to take the test again.

“Even if you're caught, the penalty is just having that year's test voided and not being able to take it the next year,” the high school senior said. “But if you succeed, you get into a prestigious university.”

Experts say that is exactly the calculation the current rules invite.

“People are capable of weighing what they could gain against what they could lose,” Park said. “If they think, 'If I don't get caught, I hit the jackpot,' they will try all kinds of things.”

That is why a one-year CSAT ban is a risk students are willing to take, he said. “If they don't get caught and get into medical school, they've struck gold. If they do get caught, they just retake the exam. To stop them, the potential loss has to be made much bigger, with tough rules like a five-year ban.”

On Wednesday, the ruling Democratic Party introduced a bill that would extend the ban to up to 10 years and apply it to this year's CSAT.

“Because a single sitting decides who passes and who fails, the written exam works like a lottery,” Cho said. “People stake everything on it, and that leads them to reckless crimes.”

A miniature camera next to a button NEWS1

Everyone's exam

That is why Han's confession resonated far beyond those who sat this year's tax accountant exam. Nearly everyone in Korea has staked something on a test, or watched a child do so.

“When the fairness of an exam is called into question, people react very sensitively and feel it as a crisis and failure of the national system,” Koo said.

“People trusted the system and played by it,” Park said. “If AI breaks through it, there is nothing left to rely on.”

On Tuesday, student councils from 15 universities, including Seoul National, Korea and Yonsei universities and KAIST, issued a joint statement titled, “Does effort really never betray you?”

Students who had already passed the CSAT wrote as if their own futures were on the line.

“We all had a time when we were test-takers,” the statement read. “Even when life's starting line felt unfair, we believed that at least in exams, everyone started from the same line.”

Kim, the high school senior, will walk into a test site on Thursday morning.

“At school, all I hear in the hallways, in the bathroom and in the cafeteria is, 'What are we going to do about AI cheating?'” Kim said. “There's nothing I can change, so I'm pulling myself together to do the one thing I can right now: study.”





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]