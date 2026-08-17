Pentagon says it is 'actively working on executing' Trump's directive on Korea-U.S. military drills

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Trump says North's Kim has responded to his dialogue overture
Trump said his outreach to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un drew a “very positive” response after he ordered a substantial reduction in joint drills with South Korea.
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Reduced military drills must not benefit North Korea alone
Seoul must preserve combined readiness even as Trump scales back South Korea-U.S. exercises to improve his relationship with Pyongyang.
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Blue House vows to serve as ‘pacemaker’ for U.S. with North as Trump calls for reduced joint drills
South Korea's top office was responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s post about an order that military exercises with Seoul be scaled back while hailing his “good relationship” with Kim Jong-un.
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Seoul races to finalize $200 billion U.S. plan
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources is seeking to settle last-minute issues in a $200 billion U.S. investment plan amid mounting tariff pressure from Washington.