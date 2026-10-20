Pentagon reaffirms conditions-based Opcon transition to Korea amid debate over timing

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington on Sept. 26. AP/YONHAP

Washington said Seoul must meet agreed conditions before retaking wartime operational control, amid a dispute over the transition timeline.

The Pentagon reaffirmed Tuesday that the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) to Korea remains a conditions-based process agreed upon by Washington and Seoul, stressing that the necessary requirements must be met before any transition takes place.

"The transition of wartime operational control [Opcon] remains a conditions-based process mutually agreed upon by the United States and the Republic of Korea," a Pentagon official told Yonhap News Agency in response to an inquiry, referring to Korea by its official name.

"Both nations remain committed to ensuring that the necessary conditions are met before any transition occurs. We will not prejudge decisions or outcomes of this bilateral process," the official said.

The remarks came after President Lee Jae Myung reiterated Monday that Seoul should retake wartime Opcon at an early date.

"Speaking frankly, Opcon must be returned at an early date. [We] are sufficiently capable of doing so, and [related] talks between South Korea and the U.S. are basically going well in that direction," Lee said during a meeting with reporters marking his 500th day in office.

The president's remarks came amid a perceived gap between Seoul and Washington over the timing of the Opcon transition, with the Lee administration seeking to retake it before its term ends in 2030, or even earlier.

At an event in Washington last week, U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson said "conditions have changed," citing North Korea's recent missile launches, and indicated that these changes call for new standards for the Opcon transfer.

Seoul's Ministry of National Defense spokesperson later said the goal of the transfer might never be achieved if the goalposts kept moving.

Korea handed over Opcon to the U.S.-led United Nations Command during the 1950-53 Korean War. It was then transferred to the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command when the command was launched in 1978. Seoul retook peacetime Opcon in 1994, but wartime Opcon remains in U.S. hands.





Yonhap