Pentagon reaffirms conditions-based Opcon transition to Korea amid debate over timing

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LIG D&A faces two-year defense bid ban
Korea’s arms procurement agency imposed its maximum penalty over alleged bribery in weapons development bidding, while LIG Defense & Aerospace plans a legal challenge.
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Alleged Chinese spy's snooping on Korea-U.S. drills raises alarm over shared intelligence practices
A former Chinese PLA officer allegedly intercepted communications near key Korean and U.S. bases, intensifying concerns over Seoul’s intelligence-sharing credibility with Washington.
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Navy plans drone carrier, nuclear submarines to counter North Korean threats
South Korea’s Navy aims to deploy a manned-unmanned carrier in the early 2040s and nuclear attack submarines by the late 2030s.
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DMZ projects remain blocked by UNC over safety concerns
Environmental, historical and tourism initiatives in the demilitarized zone have been stalled since 2024 as the United Nations Command continues to deny entry clearance.