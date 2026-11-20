High school seniors check answers to the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test, held the previous day, at Junghwa Girls' High School in Suseong District, Daegu, on Nov. 20. NEWS1

After detecting 111 cheating cases this year, students and experts question whether traditional safeguards can fight off advances in AI and keep exams fair.

The college entrance exam may be over, but concerns over AI-assisted cheating continue to mount, as questions linger over whether some violations went undetected and whether traditional exam methods can still ensure fairness amid an ever-advancing wave of technology.

On Thursday, the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), anxiety over the possibility that AI-assisted cheating could undermine the fairness of the exam was palpable both inside and outside testing sites.

“I exchanged links to online stores selling comfortable, buttonless tops for the CSAT with other parents in a social media group chat,” said 48-year-old Jung Mi-seo, who was waiting for her daughter outside Duksung Girls' High School in Jongno District, central Seoul. “My daughter normally wears glasses, but she wore contact lenses to take the CSAT. I wonder if she'll have to do this for every exam from now on.”

Students preparing to take the CSAT in the coming years also voiced concerns.

“There has been so much controversy over AI-assisted cheating this year that I came to see what the atmosphere at the actual testing site was like,” said 17-year-old Lee Si-yeon, a first-year high school student. “Exams are based on the premise that the entire process, from preparation to taking the test, is fair. If people can get high scores by using AI to cheat, I question what the point of taking exams is.”

A total of 111 cases of cheating involving smartphones and other electronic devices were detected during this year's CSAT, according to the Education Ministry's tally on Friday.

Of those, 54 were uncovered through emergency alert messages sent to mobile devices, while five involved the use of smart devices during the exam. Another 52 cases were detected through methods including Wi-Fi signal detection.

The government sent three highest-level emergency alert messages — one announced in advance and two unannounced — that sound even when phones are set to silent, in an effort to identify test-takers who had failed to surrender their phones before the exam.

A considerable number of examinees attempted to cheat despite advance warnings from the Interior Ministry and Education Ministry that emergency alerts would be sent during the exam.

Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok briefs reporters on cases of cheating involving AI during the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test at the Government Complex Sejong on Nov. 19. YONHAP

At sites where cheating was detected, examinees had to take the test amid a tense and unsettled atmosphere.

“The atmosphere in the exam room was unsettling because there were reports that an examinee had been caught using an electronic device in the morning,” said a test-taker who sat the CSAT at a high school in Yeongtong District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, where an examinee was caught cheating with a smartphone. “The proctors thoroughly checked everything before and after the exam sessions, but I wonder whether the same methods will still be effective at detecting cheating as technology becomes more advanced.”

During this year's CSAT, examinees were required to roll up their sleeves to expose their wrists and place stickers over buttons on their clothing. Proctors checked these measures during each exam session to prevent cheating. However, critics have questioned whether such analog inspection methods can be repeatedly applied to other national examinations, including professional licensing exams scheduled to take place in the coming months.

“I remember students making cynical remarks during exam periods, saying things like, 'There will be even more powerful AI tools anyway,'” a 29-year-old teacher surnamed Kim at a high school in Seocho District, southern Seoul, said. “I wanted to discourage them from thinking that way, but I struggled because I couldn't offer any concrete alternatives.”

Experts say that while stronger measures to prevent cheating are urgently needed, serious discussions must also begin on changing assessment methods themselves to ensure fairness.

“With technological advances making it easier to undermine exam fairness, maintaining traditional assessment methods will only place a greater burden on examinees,” said Park Joo-ho, president of Daelim University College and a former professor of education at Hanyang University. “We need to reduce the weight of the CSAT in university admissions and reform the admissions system so that universities evaluate applicants through a wider range of methods beyond written exams. While such changes would be difficult to implement in time for the 2028 CSAT, they are necessary.”





BY NOH YU-RIM [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



