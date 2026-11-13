Paying young quitters unlikely to fuel resignations

People visit the Seoul Western Employment and Welfare Plus Center (translated) in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 9 to seek consultations on unemployment benefits. NEWS1

A government plan to give unemployment benefits to young people who quit their jobs is unlikely to lead many to quit just to collect the payments, according to a parliamentary think tank.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor said in its report for the second half of the year that it is considering a one-time benefit for workers under 35 who leave their jobs voluntarily. As an example, it suggested paying 60 percent of a worker’s previous wage, up to 1 million won ($746) a month. Eligibility requirements and the length of payments have yet to be decided, and the program was not included in next year’s budget proposal.

Under the current system, people who resign can receive jobless benefits only if they had a legitimate reason to leave, such as unpaid wages or workplace harassment.

Voluntary departures are especially common among young workers. Of the 222,266 people under 35 who lost employment insurance coverage in September, 156,015, or 70.1 percent, left for personal reasons, compared with 64.6 percent across all age groups, according to a report by the parliamentary think tank National Assembly Research Service (NARS).

NARS said the risk of people quitting just to claim the benefit is low, since 1 million won is about half the current minimum unemployment benefit and each person could claim it only once in their lifetime.

The research service recommended setting a waiting period before payments begin, so that the benefit does not go to people who would have found new work quickly anyway. Some 34.4 percent of job changers in Korea moved to a new job within seven days of quitting, and 46.7 percent did so within 30 days.

NARS also pointed to fairness concerns for young people outside the employment insurance system. It estimated that about 550,000 people aged 15 to 34 were not covered in 2023 because they were self-employed or in other nonwage work, and recommended expanding coverage based on income and using national tax records to find workers who should be enrolled but are not.

Beyond the benefit itself, NARS said the government should address why so many young people quit in the first place. In the economically active population survey conducted in May, 44.4 percent of young people cited dissatisfaction with pay, working hours and other conditions as the main reason they left their first job.

To that end, NARS suggested tying corporate subsidies such as the Youth Job Leap Incentive (translated) — a government program that pays companies part of the wages of young people they hire — to improvements in wages and working conditions, not just to the number of young people hired.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]