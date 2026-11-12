Paws to the rescue: Meet Korea's viral CPR dog

Cindy, dubbed the national safety dog, demonstrates CPR during a 119 safety experience event marking the 64th Firefighters' Day at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 9. YONHAP

A Jack Russell terrier named Cindy has become an online sensation for demonstrating life-saving techniques.

They say a dog is man's best friend. But one little Jack Russell terrier is taking that friendship to a whole new level — one paw press at a time.

Cindy, a 7-year-old dog dubbed the national safety dog, has captured hearts with an adorable CPR demonstration at a ceremony marking the 64th Firefighters' Day, hosted by the Gyeonggi provincial government on Monday. The video went viral online for Cindy's cute yet strong, determined CPR demonstration.

When the host announced that fire lieutenant Shin Dong-kyun had lost consciousness, Cindy sprang into action. Cindy belongs to Shin, who works at the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters' 119 Emergency Operations Center.

The tiny dog scampered onto the stage and climbed onto Shin, who lay motionless with his eyes closed, pretending to be unconscious.

Cindy then began rhythmically pressing her front paws against Shin's chest, barking “Woof! Woof!” with each press as if urging him to wake up. And just like that, Shin sprang back to life.

While Cindy's performance was a playful demonstration rather than actual life-saving CPR, the message behind it was serious: Knowing how to respond in an emergency can save lives.

Cindy also demonstrated how to respond to fires and earthquakes during the ceremony, showing the “stop, drop, and roll” technique as well as how to stay low to avoid smoke during a fire.

Cindy, dubbed the national safety dog, demonstrates CPR during a ceremony marking the 64th Firefighters' Day at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 9. YONHAP

Cindy, dubbed the national safety dog, demonstrates CPR during a ceremony marking the 64th Firefighters' Day at the Gyeonggi Arts Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 9. YONHAP

But Cindy is no stranger to the spotlight.

The dog first went viral in June after the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters posted an Instagram video of Cindy demonstrating CPR. The video had racked up more than 1.88 million views and 107,000 likes as of Thursday.

Cindy demonstrates CPR in an instructional video uploaded by the Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters in June. SCREEN CAPTURE

“So adorable that even a stopped heart might start beating again,” one Instagram user commented.

Shin and Cindy together have been creating educational content to raise awareness of CPR, fire safety and disaster preparedness.

Cindy, for instance, appeared in a video showing how to respond to cooking oil fires while frying jeon, or traditional Korean pancakes, ahead of the Chuseok holiday.

Another video of Cindy demonstrating CPR also won the top prize at this year’s Ministry of Personnel Management's proactive administration support challenge contest in August. The entire 1 million won ($750) prize was donated.

“I had two goals in mind from the moment I brought Cindy home,” Shin said in a video uploaded to the Personnel Ministry's YouTube channel on Sept. 11. “I wanted to train her to become both a search-and-rescue dog and a companion dog that helps educate people about fire safety.”

Shin said he plans to continue creating safety-related content with Cindy.

“I'm working on a variety of safety-related content with Cindy. We'll continue creating content that promotes a culture of safety so that everyone in Korea can live safely.”





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]