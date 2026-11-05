'Passengers were covered in blood': Korean survivor recalls Spain train disaster

Passengers escape through broken windows immediately after the train collision in Toledo, Spain, on Oct. 28. HAN SO-YOUNG

The survivor’s mother underwent emergency thyroid surgery, while the Korean Embassy reviews compensation and assists the family stranded in Madrid.

What began as a sudden jolt aboard a high-speed train in Spain turned into a nightmare for a Korean passenger who, after helping their mother up from a broken seat, glanced around the carriage and realized how many people around them had been badly hurt.

“The train suddenly lurched to a stop and threw my mother forward,” said Han So-young (alias), a Korean in their 30s who survived the deadly Toledo train collision. “I helped her up, then looked around and saw passengers covered in blood.”

Han was traveling with their 65-year-old mother and 1-year-old child aboard AVE train 2080, which left Madrid for Seville on Oct. 28 before crashing into another train and killing 69 passengers.

Eleven Koreans were among those caught in the crash, and two received hospital treatment, according to the Korean Embassy in Madrid. Han’s mother underwent emergency surgery for a serious injury to her thyroid.

Han recalled that the train departed at 8 a.m., but the journey came to an unexpected halt just 30 minutes later.

At first, Han saw little reason to be alarmed. “Nobody told us what was happening, but the train started up again after a few minutes,” Han said. “I assumed they were just adjusting the distance between trains.” Throughout the ride, however, an incessant squeak from the seats behind had given Han the impression of an aging train.

A Guardia Civil helicopter flies over the site of the collision the day after two high-speed trains crashed between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, Spain, on Oct. 29. REUTERS/YONHAP

Another 20 minutes passed before the train crashed into Iryo 6076, which was traveling ahead, at speeds estimated at 160 to 200 kilometers per hour (99 to 124 miles per hour). The collision occurred around 8:54 a.m.

A communications malfunction had brought the Iryo train to a halt before the impact.

“All of a sudden, the train began rocking violently,” Han said. “I didn't hear any loud crash. We continued moving for some time, though much more slowly, until we finally stopped. The train had tilted to one side.”

Han had been sitting with the baby cradled in their arms. As soon as the train came to a stop, Han turned to check on their mother, who had been seated beside them. The 65-year-old had fallen forward onto a broken seat, and the left side of her jaw was badly swollen.

Cranes at the site of the collision the day after two high-speed trains crashed between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, Spain, on Oct. 29 REUTERS/YONHAP

“Passengers were bleeding all around us, and I knew immediately that something terrible had happened,” Han said. People smashed the train windows with emergency hammers to escape. “Once I got outside, I could see that parts of the train had collapsed and smoke was rising from the rear cars.”

Han remained at the scene until staff at the accident response center directed them to an emergency room at a hospital about 40 minutes away by car.

Doctors found that Han’s mother had ruptured her thyroid and required emergency surgery. The medical procedure lasted two and a half hours. By the end, surgeons had removed the entire left lobe of her thyroid. The 65-year-old left the hospital on Tuesday after a week of treatment and has since remained in Madrid.

“Had I known there had been another collision involving the same train in January, I would never have booked this route,” Han said. “I never imagined that a family vacation meant to be enjoyable would end with my mother injured in a train crash.”

“I'm not well enough to fly yet, but there's no way we can carry on with our vacation,” Han’s mother said. “Right now, we don't even know where we're going to stay.”

The Korean Embassy in Spain said it was examining the compensation process for the accident and would continue assisting Han's family until they returned safely to Korea.





BY LEE GYU-RIM [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]