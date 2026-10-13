Parties clash over resolution condemning North Korea DMZ mine blasts

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Lee vows to defend Korea’s interests as strains with Washington surface
President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed the importance of the U.S. alliance while urging pragmatic diplomacy amid concerns over intelligence, trade and high-level communication.
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Assembly speaker discusses defense, shipbuilding cooperation with Greek president
National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik discussed expanding Korea-Greece cooperation from shipbuilding and shipping into defense and advanced technologies.
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Lee calls for diplomacy that puts Korea first, avoids submitting to other nations
While chairing a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House, President Lee Jae Myung described the country's strategy as "pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests."
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'No OECD country does this': FTC's big business scorecard raises questions
Parliamentary researchers warn that no major Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) country grades corporate groups as Korea’s antitrust regulator plans to do.