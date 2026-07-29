Parliamentary speaker clarifies second term for sitting president 'not up for discussion'

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Speaker's presidential re-election comments draw swift pushback from many sides, including Blue House
After National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik’s remarks created immediate controversy, the top office and DP leaders reaffirmed that any constitutional amendment on presidential re-election cannot apply to sitting President Lee.
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SK Biopharmaceuticals expands Latin America push during Lee visit with epilepsy drug cenobamate
During President Lee Jae Myung’s Brazil visit, SK Biopharmaceuticals expanded its Eurofarma partnership as it prepares to launch its epilepsy treatment and broaden R&D and digital healthcare ties across Latin America.
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Top prosecutor voices concern over bill to abolish prosecution's investigative powers
Acting Prosecutor General Koo Ja-hyeon stated that he worried that the truth would be "concealed" and that the criminal justice system would "collapse" if the bill passed.
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Seoul weighs creating separate channel with Washington for warship request
U.S. President Donald Trump first asked President Lee Jae Myung whether Korea could build 10 U.S. warships in June, and Seoul is now reportedly considering using the request as leverage in broader stalled Korea-U.S. talks.