Parliamentary speaker clarifies second term for sitting president 'not up for discussion'

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik delivers opening remarks at his first press conference since taking office, held at Sarangjae at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 28. JOONGANG ILBO

Cho Jeong-sik ruled out any chance of an amendment allowing the president to serve two four-year terms applying to the incumbent.

The parliamentary speaker clarified Wednesday that he was not suggesting an incumbent president could seek another term under a revised Constitution after his remarks fueled controversy over the possibility of President Lee Jae Myung's re-election.

During a press conference the previous day, National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik said an incumbent president's eligibility to seek another term is "ultimately the choice of the people," prompting opposition lawmakers to question whether he had left open the possibility of Lee seeking a second term.

The speaker explained that his remarks were misunderstood in a Facebook post, saying the issue is "not up for discussion."

Article 128 of the Constitution stipulates that the extension of the presidential term shall not be effective for the president in office at the time the amendment is proposed.

"At the press conference, I meant to explain the basic procedure that a constitutional revision, including changes in the power structure, requires political consensus and support from the people," he added.

Cho also expressed "regret" that his remarks caused misunderstanding and controversy.

His office earlier explained that the speaker was fully aware of the constitutional provision that such amendments do not apply to the incumbent president and that his remarks were simply intended to underscore the principle that a constitutional change should proceed based on public consensus.

During his election campaign, Lee had called for an amendment to the Constitution that would allow a president to serve two four-year terms. Currently, presidents are limited to a single five-year term.

Lee had dismissed claims that the proposal was intended to extend his own term, saying he would not be eligible for re-election even if elected.





Yonhap