Parliamentary panel approves extension of special counsel probe into uncovered allegations surrounding ex-President Yoon

The parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee holds a subcommittee meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 10. YONHAP

A National Assembly subcommittee approved a 30-day extension and more staffing for the special counsel investigation into unresolved allegations involving former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife.

A parliamentary subcommittee on Friday passed a bill to extend a comprehensive special counsel investigation launched earlier this year to look into unresolved allegations involving former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife.

Under the bill, the investigation period would be extended by 30 days from the current deadline of July 24 to Aug. 23. It would also increase the number of public officials dispatched to the special counsel team from 130 to 150.

The bill passed the subcommittee of the National Assembly Committee on Legislation and Judiciary, Rep. Kim Seung-won of the ruling Democratic Party told reporters after the meeting. It will require approval by the full judiciary committee before it can be put to a plenary vote.

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The comprehensive special counsel investigation combines three separate special counsel probes into Yoon's brief imposition of martial law in December 2024, allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon-hee and the death of a young Marine.

It was launched in February amid concerns that the three earlier probes had ended without fully addressing key allegations.







Yonhap





