Parliamentary panel approves extension of special counsel probe into uncovered allegations surrounding ex-President Yoon

Read more
-
Lee's approval rating falls to 53%
A new Gallup Korea poll showed President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating edged down as economic concerns persisted, while the Democratic Party widened its lead over the opposition.
-
Top court upholds 7-year prison term for ex-President Yoon
The Supreme Court confirmed the sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol for obstructing his arrest after his failed martial law bid.
-
Supreme Court upholds 5-year sentence for shaman in Kim Keon Hee bribery case
The top court declined to overturn an appeals court ruling against Jeon Seong-bae over a series of gifts given to the former first lady in return for political favors.
-
PPP leader to meet with Gwangju police chief due to murder case controversy
Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok is also expected to discuss the need to preserve the prosecution's right to conduct supplementary investigations, one day after the Democratic Party introduced a bill to scrap them.