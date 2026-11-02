Parliamentary defense chair protests initial U.S. visa denial

Democratic Party Rep. Jin Sung-joon, the chair of the National Defense Committee, voiced regret over the initial denial of his U.S. visa, which some speculate was due to his 1991 conviction for violating the National Security Act.

Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Jin Sung-joon, the chair of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, voiced deep regret on Sunday over the initial denial of his U.S. visa, which was eventually issued just before he was due to depart for the United States.

“I am relieved that the National Defense Committee delegation can now proceed with its U.S. visit as planned,” Jin told reporters at Incheon International Airport on Sunday. “That said, it is extremely regrettable that my visa was initially denied and that I was [later] left uncertain about whether it would be issued until just before my departure.”

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jin stated that the United States denied his A-2 official visa application and condemned the move as damaging the mutual respect and trust between the two countries.

He was eventually issued an A-2 visa on Saturday, the day before his scheduled departure, after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested assistance from the U.S. government.

“I think that there was one particular visa […] that there was an issue about regarding behavior perhaps a couple of decades ago, but we’ll work through that [on] a bilateral basis, not in a press conference,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press conference on Saturday following the Group of 20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Atlanta.

Rubio’s remarks have fueled speculation that he was referring to Jin’s 1991 conviction for violating the National Security Act, which resulted in a three-year prison sentence and a three-year suspension of his civil rights. U.S. authorities reportedly requested court records from the case, and Jin’s office subsequently submitted them.

Democratic Party Rep. Jin Sung-joon, the chair of the National Assembly's National Defense Committee, speaks during a parliamentary audit on Oct. 20. NEWS1

“I question whether this visa dispute keeps with the principles of mutual respect and trust between allied nations,” Jin said on Sunday. “Some journalists and military experts have even suggested that it could be an attempt to pressure an ally into submission.”

He said that the country’s international stature and the National Assembly’s authority made it necessary for him to speak out and express his regret.

Jin expressed his appreciation for Rubio’s recognition of the situation’s gravity and his pledge to address it through consultations between the two countries. He said that he would closely follow how those discussions unfold.

The delegation, which includes Jin, DP Rep. Kim Byung-joo, People Power Party Rep. Lim Jong-deuk and Reform Party Rep. Chun Ha-ram, is scheduled to visit the U.S. Pacific Command and other locations during a five-day trip through Thursday.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]