Parliamentary committee approves confirmation report on nominee for Supreme Court justice

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Blue House pulls Hormuz deployment from NSC agenda as political pressure mounts
After leaks led many to believe that a deployment was a unilateral certainty, public backlash and even resistance within the Democratic Party have changed the calculus.
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Shouts, tears, accusations and insults: Justice minister nominee's confirmation hearing starts ugly
Kim Seung-won denied favoritism and lobbying allegations as lawmakers clashed over missing documents, disability facility subsidies and leaked records.
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Lee to discuss diplomacy, economy at Friday presser
President Lee Jae Myung's Blue House press conference will cover politics, diplomacy, policy and the economy amid lingering approval concerns.
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Petition seeking Gyeonggi governor’s resignation tops 10,000 signatures
The petition targets Gov. Choo Mi-ae’s fiscal emergency declaration and budget cuts, while she says the province faces an urgent funding gap.