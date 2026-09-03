Parliament passes bill extending mandate of committee investigating Itaewon crowd crush

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Closing the books: Korea to pay off last financial-crisis debt after 30 years
The government plans to repay the final 7.9 trillion won in public-fund debt in 2027, closing a three-decade financial-crisis legacy.
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Money for nothing: Gender equality minister pick faces backlash over universal basic income campaign slogan
Nominee Yong Hye-in faces fresh opposition criticism over her past basic income activism ahead of a confirmation hearing.
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Gov't to move 350 public agencies out of greater Seoul area, merge institutions
The Justice Ministry and the Gender Equality Ministry will move in the first half of 2027, with bodies that need specific infrastructure relocating later.
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Assembly cautions JYP founder over personal activities during U.S. trip
Lawmakers urged clearer separation of official and private schedules after Park Jin-young extended a state-funded U.S. visit for personal business.