Parliament passes bill extending mandate of committee investigating Itaewon crowd crush

Lawmakers vote during a plenary session at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 3 to donate 3 percent of their September allowances to relief efforts for flood-hit Nepal. YONHAP

The bill passed in a 220-5 vote with six abstentions, clearing the way for the probe to continue to Sept. 16 of next year.

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a bill extending the mandate of a special committee investigating the deadly Itaewon crowd crush in 2022.

The bill was approved in a 220-5 vote with six abstentions during a plenary session at the National Assembly.

Under the bill, the committee's mandate will be extended until Sept. 16 next year to continue its investigation into the accident that killed 159 people during Halloween festivities in Yongsan District, central Seoul, in October 2022.

The Itaewon crowd crush prompted criticism over a lack of effective crowd control measures and response measures.

In July, the special committee released a report suggesting that more lives could have been saved had more active rescue efforts been made immediately after the accident.

The Assembly also approved a motion to donate 3 percent of all lawmakers' monthly allowances for September to help relief efforts for flood victims in Nepal.

It also passed a revision to the National Intelligence Service Act that expands the scope of the spy agency's duties to include economic security and broadens its intelligence gathering to cover suspected hacking activities.





Yonhap