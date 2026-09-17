Parliament overwhelmingly passes confirmation motion for Supreme Court justice nominee

Kim Sung-soo was backed in a 227-28 vote with 13 abstentions, paving the way for him to join the bench.

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(서울=뉴스1) 유승관 기자 = 김성수 대법관 후보자가 14일 서울 여의도 국회에서 열린 대법관(김성수) 임명동의안 심사를 위한 인사청문회에 출석하고 있다. 2026.9.14/뉴스1
Supreme Court Justice nominee Kim Sung-soo attends a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 14.

The National Assembly on Thursday passed the confirmation motion for Supreme Court Justice nominee Kim Sung-soo.

During a plenary session, the Assembly endorsed the confirmation motion for Kim in a 227-28 vote, with 13 abstentions.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de last month recommended Kim to President Lee Jae Myung for appointment as the successor to former Supreme Court Justice Lee Heung-ku.

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Kim's parliamentary confirmation hearing took place Monday and rival parties adopted his confirmation hearing report Wednesday.

Kim will become the first Supreme Court justice to take office since the launch of the Lee administration if the president approves his appointment.


Yonhap

korea national assembly supreme court politics

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