Parliament overwhelmingly passes confirmation motion for Supreme Court justice nominee

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President vows to claw back illegal profits from ticket scalpers
In an X post, Lee Jae Myung cited a news story about a suspect accused of raking in billions of won, saying that such practices will be met with much higher penalties.
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‘A Blue House order?’: Opposition walks out as justice, defense minister nominees clear committees
The Democratic Party railroaded the confirmation hearing reports for Kim Seung-won and Ret. Gen. Kang Shin-chul as the People Power Party accused it of caving to the president.
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Yoon pushed East Sea oil, gas drilling despite uncertainties, audit finds
Auditors found the former presidential office pressed to publicize and accelerate the East Sea exploration project despite uncertain prospects.
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Lee to face press as approval ratings sink into 30 percent range
President Lee Jae Myung will address recent controversies over his Cabinet nominations, criminal charges and term limits in a press conference on Friday as he seeks to counter his drop in the polls.