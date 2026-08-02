Parched country

PAIK JI-HWAN
PAIK JI-HWAN KOREA REPORTER
Published
A boat sits in a dried-up reservoir in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Aug. 2. The southern city has been enduring a prolonged heat wave in recent days, with a heat wave warning in effect on Aug. 2.

A boat sits in a dried-up reservoir in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Sunday.

The southern city has been enduring a prolonged heat wave in recent days, with a heat wave warning in effect on Sunday. 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]

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